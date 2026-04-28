Iran World Cup 2026 warm-up friendlies cancelled as fresh doubt cast on tournament appearance

The participation of Iran at this summer's World Cup has been thrown into fresh doubt by the reported cancellation of their warm-up matches.

World Cup 2026 already bears the weight of Iran players, supporters and officials being unwelcome at best in the United States, one of three host nations, despite qualifying on the pitch just like anyone else.

FIFA has sanctioned several national federations over the years for their governments' involvement in military aggression against fellow FIFA members, but the football world appears resigned to Donald Trump and his pals openly warning without censure that Iranian visitors won't be safe in the United States because of the president's actions and choices.