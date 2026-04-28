Iran World Cup 2026 warm-up friendlies cancelled as fresh doubt cast on tournament appearance

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World Cup 2026 preparations continue but the participation of Iran is up in the air

ANTALYA, TURKIYE - MARCH 31: Iran national football team players hold photos of children killed in war as well as damaged hospitals and historical buildings during the pre-match ceremony ahead of a friendly match against Costa Rica attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Titanic Mardan Palace Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkiye, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Orhan Cicek/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Iran players hold photos of children killed in war (Image credit: Getty Images)

The participation of Iran at this summer's World Cup has been thrown into fresh doubt by the reported cancellation of their warm-up matches.

World Cup 2026 already bears the weight of Iran players, supporters and officials being unwelcome at best in the United States, one of three host nations, despite qualifying on the pitch just like anyone else.