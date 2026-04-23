FIFA has 'sole discretion' but no plan to gift Iran's World Cup 2026 place to Italy: report

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World Cup 2026 qualifiers Iran will not be replaced by Italy despite absurd political intervention

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori
Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA, the world football governing body, has no intention of removing Iran from this summer's World Cup and bringing Italy into the tournament.

World Cup 2026 will be played primarily in the United States, where hostile government action in major cities and military conflict in the Middle East have overshadowed preparation.

Italy will not replace Iran at the World Cup, according to reports

Mohammad Mohebbi (#21) of Iran is celebrating with his teammates after scoring a goal during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarter-Final match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on February 3, 2023. (Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Iran qualified for World Cup 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest intervention from the American political establishment was as nakedly egregious as anything Trump has said about Iran's World Cup participation.

Speaking to the Financial Times, United States special envoy Paolo Zampolli bared his cheek, revealing that: "I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."