FIFA has 'sole discretion' but no plan to gift Iran's World Cup 2026 place to Italy: report

FIFA, the world football governing body, has no intention of removing Iran from this summer's World Cup and bringing Italy into the tournament.

World Cup 2026 will be played primarily in the United States, where hostile government action in major cities and military conflict in the Middle East have overshadowed preparation.

The participation of Iran has been in doubt since they qualified because of the nation's ongoing war with the World Cup host country and Donald Trump's thinly-veiled admissions that Iranian visitors will not be safe in the United States, but the tournament is less than two months away and rightful qualifiers Iran have stood their ground.

Italy will not replace Iran at the World Cup, according to reports

Iran qualified for World Cup 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest intervention from the American political establishment was as nakedly egregious as anything Trump has said about Iran's World Cup participation.

Speaking to the Financial Times, United States special envoy Paolo Zampolli bared his cheek, revealing that: "I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."