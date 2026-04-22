Tottenham Hotspur defender gears up for London exit regardless of relegation outcome

News
By published

FourFourTwo understands Micky van de Ven expects to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2025/26 season

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Roberto De Zerbi manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur after during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Micky van de Ven (R) and new boss Roberto De Zerbi (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur currently find themselves in the midst of a morale-sapping Premier League relegation battle.

The North London club are without a league win since December and are the last remaining Premier League side to taste victory in 2026.