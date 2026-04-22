Tottenham Hotspur defender gears up for London exit regardless of relegation outcome
FourFourTwo understands Micky van de Ven expects to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2025/26 season
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Tottenham Hotspur currently find themselves in the midst of a morale-sapping Premier League relegation battle.
The North London club are without a league win since December and are the last remaining Premier League side to taste victory in 2026.
Despite the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the team's new head coach, Spurs have lost to Sunderland and drawn against Brighton & Hove Albion, now two points adrift of safety with five matches to go.