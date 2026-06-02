Everton emerge as shock frontrunners for Manchester United and Spurs transfer target: report

Everton have reportedly made a play to hijack a deal for the highly-rated midfielder.

A report from the The Athletic indicates that the Merseysiders have stolen a march on their top-flight rivals, positioning themselves at the front of the race for Hackney's signature.

Securing the Middlesbrough skipper will require fending off competition from across the Premier League. The 23-year-old’s reputation has skyrocketed over the past year, culminating in him being named Championship Player of the Season.

Hayden Hackney to Everton?

David Moyes has worked wonders with fellow England youth international James Garner (Image credit: Getty Images)

That standout individual campaign has inevitably triggered top-flight scouting missions, with London pair Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace both credited with a long-standing interest in the England Under-21 international.

The most formidable obstacle to Everton’s pursuit, however, was widely expected to come from Old Trafford.

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is thought to have made no secret of his desire to bring his former Middlesbrough prodigy to Old Trafford.

The tactical bond between the pair is considerable, with Carrick entrusted Hackney with a vital first-team role on Teesside, overseeing his development across 104 senior outings. Given that history, footballing circles heavily anticipated that Hackney would jump at the chance to accept a formal proposal from Man United to reunite with his former mentor.

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Yet, Everton’s intervention has altered the transfer landscape. Middlesbrough’s promotion ambitions were dashed by a painful defeat to Hull City in the Championship play-off final, rendering Hackney’s departure a near certainty.

With the midfielder entering the final 12 months of his contract, the Boro hierarchy likely realise this window is their final opportunity to command a sizeable fee.

While Manchester United have broader squad rebuilding priorities and Spurs assess their options, Everton appear to have moved decisively. By offering a guaranteed, central role in their Premier League midfield, the Toffees could be on the verge of pulling off one of the summer’s most impressive transfer coups.