Manchester United takeover process outlined, with Glazer brother statement

Manchester United co-owners Avram and Joel Glazer (right), two of the five Glazer brothers

It's safe to say Manchester United's Glazer family aren't among the most popular club owners in English football.

The Manchester United majority owners have been consistently criticised by fans since their takeover in 2005, with the Red Devils accumulating millions of dollars of debt in that time.

While the Glazers are no longer responsible for on-pitch matters - Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 29 per cent stake in the club last year saw him take control of football operations - many supporters blame the Americans for United's decline.

Glazer brother reveals how decisions are made at Manchester United

Last month saw fresh speculation over the Glazers' control over United, with boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh claiming that the club 'were in advanced negotiations with a new investor' regarding a potential takeover.

United officials were said to be taken aback by the comments and it has been reported that no formal discussions have taken place, but Edward Glazer - one of the six siblings involved in the running of the club - has revealed how the family might reach a decision over the takeover.

United fans have protested against the Glazers' ownership for several years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in April at an event at the Kogod School of Business in Washington, Glazer was asked about the decision to sell the minority stake in United to Ratcliffe.

He said: "We're a family business, and it was really a decision we made collectively.

"Not every decision is six-nothing. But, ultimately, why we have been successful as a family business is that we've always kind of agreed that, if the majority of family members want to do something, we realise we are in a family business and we have to do it.

"One day it might be something that I'm in favour of. The next day, it may be something I'm not in favour. It was a family decision."

Ratcliffe is assisted by CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in the day-to-day running of football operations at United, but wouldn't have a say in the decision if the Glazers decided to sell the club.

Turki Al-Sheikh suggested last month that United are in 'advanced negotiations' over a takeover (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Times' Charlotte Duncker explained: "I think for the right price, they definitely would [sell the club]. There is a clause within Ratcliffe's agreement when he bought the club - I think it was triggered in August this year - that meant if the right offer came in - and I think that it was over something like $33 a share - that the Glazers could sell the whole club.

"Not just their portion of it, but Sir Ratcliffe will be bought out as well, so there is potential that the Glazers could sell the entire club."

United haven't won the Premier League since 2013 and finished 15th last season under head coach Ruben Amorim - their worst top-flight campaign for 51 years.