Southampton hopeful of 'Spygate' appeal - but manager faces BAN for brazen offence

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert is under fire after 'Spygate'

Southampton’s expulsion from the Championship play-offs sent shockwaves around English football on Tuesday night.

Southampton were due to play Hull City in Saturday’s final at Wembley, with a place in the Premier League on the line, but their punishment for spying on a Middlesbrough training session - and admitting to doing so in previous games against Ipswich and Oxford - has cost them the opportunity of a top-flight return.

Instead, Middlesbrough will now play in the final, while Southampton will have a four-point deduction at the start of the 2026/27 Championship season.

Southampton appeal set for Wednesday

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Southampton have appealed the ruling with the Independent Disciplinary Commission, and the outcome of that appeal will be decided in front of a new panel on Wednesday morning.

The club are said to be confident that the punishment will be overturned upon appeal, which could mean the play-off final is postponed.

Southampton's players are reportedly furious about the club's expulsion from the play-offs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The match is still scheduled to be played on Saturday, but could move to Tuesday or Wednesday next week depending on the outcome of the appeal.

There are more complications to consider, too, with the Guardian reporting that Southampton’s players could take legal action against the club.

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They are said to be angry at having been denied the chance to earn promotion back to the Premier League, which would come with a salary increase and bonuses.

Southampton’s players could be set to consult the Professional Footballers’ Association for advice about possible legal action.

There could also be individual charges for the staff involved in the spying, including first-team analyst William Salt and manager Tonda Eckert.

Southampton beat Boro to reach Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Canada women head coach Bev Priestman was banned for 12 months by FIFA after spying on New Zealand’s training at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

It remains to be seen if 33-year-old Eckert, who has impressed at Southampton since replacing Will Still, could face a similarly harsh punishment.

If he does, the Saints may find themselves on the lookout for a new manager as they attempt to mount another promotion challenge in the Championship.