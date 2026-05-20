Quiz! Can you name every Arsenal player to have won the Premier League?

Quiz time – and it's one that Gooners will want to play.

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Arsenal are champions at long last: 22 years in the making and perhaps best of all for fans, they won't have to sit through another agonising 90 minutes on Sunday after confirmation last night. That rounds up the list of Gunners to have won the league to 66 players – with a fourth Premier League and 14th English title coming to North London.

We're giving you precisely 12 minutes for you to name every single one of them – a minimum of five appearances was needed to clinch a medal this season, while it was 10 for the club's first three league wins.

Waking up in a world where Arsenal are finally Premier League champions after a 22-year wait hits differently: it’s a masterclass in patience, tactical evolution, and sheer resilience. But while North London basks in the red-and-white euphoria, a true analyst knows that the party doesn't stop the rest of the footballing world from spinning: see if your focus can survive the hangover of a historic title celebration, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re launching straight into the mind of the man who pushed Arsenal to their absolute limits and the creative architects who unlock the tightest low-blocks. With Manchester City’s relentless era providing the ultimate baseline for modern excellence, we want you to test your tactical recall by naming Pep Guardiola's 60 most-used players, tracing his genius through the absolute staples of his squad sheets. Once you’ve charted Pep's favourite disciples, switch your focus to the master creators of the English top flight: can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?

With David Raya’s clinical clean sheets anchoring Arsenal's title charge, it’s the perfect time to honor the ultimate guardians of the net by naming every winner of the Premier League Golden Glove – then, can you name every club to have ever played in the Champions League?

To lower your heart rate after that heavy statistical workout, settle into a quiet spot with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 53, with clues on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys. To ensure you stay sharp as the post-season drama unfolds, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia and deep-dive analysis. To truly secure y