England squad and Thomas Tuchel face 'pleasurable activity' World Cup 2026 concern

The England team might have a strange few weeks of sleep ahead of them.

Thomas Tuchel has worries regarding the England men’s national team’s sleeping situation at this summer’s World Cup 2026.

The England men’s national team and coach Thomas Tuchel might be prevented from getting an ideal quality of sleep during World Cup 2026 in North America.

The positive effects of high-quality sleep on physical and mental regeneration are cited as being important to Tuchel, but an X-rated concern could cause issues in this department.

‘Pleasurable activity’ complaints at England hotel

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The England men’s national team will be housed in The Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in Kansas City during the summer tournament.

However, complaints from former guests regarding strange noises and poorly sound-proofed rooms have surfaced, as relayed by BILD.

Thomas Tuchel understands the importance of sleep, but the latest intrusion to his methodology could prove a formidable foe. (Image credit: Unknown)

One guest complained in 2024 about the hotel, writing: “We have stayed here twice and each time were surprised by the lack of soundproofing. We could hear the 'pleasurable activities' of a couple in the next room.

“Soundproofing was clearly a poor consideration at this establishment,” he continued – a complaint which was amplified by a separate guest who invoked the hotel’s “rock-hard pillows and mattresses” in his review.

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To aid in the quality of sleep experienced by the England men’s national team, the FA are sending ‘sleep kits’ to the Kansas City hotel, following a trend from previous tournaments.

The kits will contain custom-made mattress toppers and pillows that adapt individually to each player’s body, with gel pillows regulating the user’s temperature.

Even prior to Tuchel’s appointment, the FA installed blackout blinds for the England team at the World Cup 2018 in their St. Petersburg accommodation, and again used sleep aids for Euro 2024.

England came so close last time out at a major international tournament... could this finally be the year? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel previously collaborated with sleep and meditation expert Dr. Ulrich Bauhofer during his time at Borussia Dortmund, expressing interest in using sleep quality to enhance performance.

Employing sleep aids appears to have worked previously for the England men’s national team, having made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 and the EURO 2024 final before losing to Croatia and Spain respectively.

Only time will tell whether the FA’s latest kits will be able to overcome the noises of ‘pleasurable activity’, and lead the England squad to a historic World Cup 2026 victory.