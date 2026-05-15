Manchester United want three more years from key man despite Jim Ratcliffe 'reservations': report

Michael Carrick has steadied the ship at Old Trafford during the second half of this season and could be rewarded with an extension to his current posting.

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer the former midfielder a two-year contract as first-team boss with the option of a third season in charge.

This means, if Carrick accepts, he will remain in charge at the Champions League club until at least 2028, provided he is not sacked before then.

Michael Carrick to stay at Old Trafford until 2028

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Manchester United have struggled in the managerial arena ever since the 2013 departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The club have failed to replicate the sustained success the Scot enjoyed at Old Trafford, going through several managers in the past 13 years.

Carrick, though, is popular among the squad and on the terraces, and has delivered consistent, winning football since taking interim charge, a spell which began with victory over rivals Manchester City.

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty)

According to The Athletic, Carrick will be offered an initial two-year contract as Man United manager with the club retaining the option to extend that contract by an additional year, should they wish to continue with him as boss.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 games in charge, securing a return to the Champions League next season and looks set to be given the opportunity to lead the team in Europe.

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According to the 'i' Paper, though, minority shareholder and face of the Old Trafford board Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly has 'reservations' over the permanent appointment of Carrick.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, however, are 'convinced' of Carrick's faculties with the offer of a permanent contract imminent.

Ratcliffe's qualms supposedly lie with Carrick's personality, believing the ex-Middlesbrough head coach does not possess the requisite character to lead a club of Man United's stature.

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It is reported that Ratcliffe 'wants the manager to have the character to match the size of the club.'

Nevertheless, it appears as though Carrick will be in charge next season, and potentially the season after, per the terms of the contract proposal set to be put forward.

Man United's decision to tie up the club's managerial future before the summer window begins could be viewed as a shrewd one given the uncertain climate surrounding their rivals' coaching positions.