Ukraine World Cup 2026 squad: Serhiy Rebrov's latest selection ahead of the March international break

Heorhiy Sudakov will be pivotal if the Ukrainians are to qualify

The prospective Ukraine World Cup 2026 squad battled to second place in their qualification group behind France, but have landed in a tricky section of the play-off draw.

A place at World Cup 2026 is up for grabs: Sweden may be recovering from their lowest ebb in recent times, but with players across Europe's top five leagues, they still pose a threat, while either Albania or Poland will be a stern test in the winner-takes-all final.

The Ukrainians' only previous World Cup appearance came in 2006, spearheaded by the talismanic Andriy Shevchenko. This time around, they will have to rely on teamwork over individual talent.

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Four-time Premier League winner Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered an ACL injury with Ajax in February, which could rule him out of the World Cup altogether, and Roma striker Artem Dovbyk's hamstring injury rules him out for a similar timeframe.

But national team stalwarts Ruslan Malinovskiy and Roman Yaremchuk are still firing, and there is a healthy sprinkle of young talent amongst the squad.

Brentford's 22-year-old midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk has been a regular starter in the Premier League this season, and 23-year-old Ilia Zabarnyi has been competing for minutes at Paris Saint-Germain following last season's move from