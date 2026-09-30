'We will use these powers' Independent Football Regulator reveals action plan for Manchester City owners following guilty verdict

Following the historic guilty verdict delivered against Manchester City, the Chair of the IFR, David Kogan, has issued a strong statement.

An independent commission recently found Manchester City guilty of 114 charges of breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, with the club accused of disguised owner funding, inaccurate financial reporting, and off-the-books managerial payments.

Speaking in the wake of the ruling, Kogan made it clear that the English football regulatory body is keeping a close eye on the outcome.

Manchester City's new man in midfield Elliot Anderson (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The independent commission’s decision raises serious issues,” Kogan said. “The IFR has powers to assess the suitability of owners, directors and executives and we will use these powers where appropriate, in the interests of protecting the sustainability, honesty and integrity of English football where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals.”

Kogan noted that while the IFR is paying close attention to the Premier League’s findings, it will wait for all legal channels and expected appeals to conclude before deciding on any regulatory action.

"As the proceedings remain ongoing between Manchester City and the Premier League we will await further developments. We hope it can be resolved quickly for the sake of fans. For now, we have no further comment," Kogan finished.

Established under the Football Governance Act, the Independent Football Regulator is a statutory body created to oversee the top five divisions of English men's professional football.

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Operating independently of both the Premier League and the Football Association, its primary function is to ensure of the financial sustainability of clubs and prevent governance issues.

The IFR has the power to test the fitness of owners and directors, with the authority to disqualify individuals involved in the running of clubs, as well as issue financial penalties, or compel changes in ownership.

Manchester City maintain their innocence and are believed to be preparing an appeal, however, the IFR statement reflects the level of accountability in English football governance. Beyond whatever sporting penalties the Premier League may impose upon City, the IFR’s authority to assess and rule over individual executives means there is every possibility that City's key decision-makers could face regulatory consequences once the legal process officially concludes.