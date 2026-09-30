Manchester United rocked by SIXTH injury, following another international knock: report

Carrick has some serious injury concerns to contend with

Manchester United are contending with a sixth injury worry in quick succession, in what's fast becoming a nightmare of an international break.

The Red Devils have had a slow start to the season, picking up just five points from their opening five Premier League fixtures and going out of the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage, as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick.

Things might be even tougher after the break, too, as Manchester United host fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur in their next fixture with what could be a significantly depleted squad.

Manchester United suffer yet another injury worry

Mainoo and Rashford both pulled out of international duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a concerning few weeks for United, with Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford both pulling out of the England squad through injury, before Patrick Dorgu returned from Denmark duty with a hamstring injury.

Benjamin Sesko has an injury, too, that “doesn't look good”, while perhaps most worryingly, Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Portugal's remaining fixtures of this international break.

“In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem,” Jesus said during his press conference on Saturday.

Now, Noussair Mazraoui may have suffered a blow, as the full-back was forced off during Morocco’s 2-0 win over Lesotho on Tuesday evening..

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The 28-year-old scored against Gabon last Friday but was substituted for Achraf Hakimi after a fall that saw him holding his back – with Moroccan manager Mohamed Ouahbi not speaking about Mazraoui's condition after the game.

While FourFourTwo understands that both Mainoo and Rashford have not suffered serious injuries, some of the other issues plaguing United right now are a little more concerning.

Dorgu, in particular, could be out for a while after a recurrence of the injury that sidelined him for three months last season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Fernandes could well be the biggest absentee, Jesus added that his knock “involves treatment and recovery time,” suggesting that he could well return to Carrington before the end of the break.

“He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him,” the Portuguese boss added.