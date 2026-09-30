Argentina have already tried to retire the No.10 shirt: Will they do it again for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi has been Argentina's No.10 for nearly 20 years

Lionel Messi's last dance with Argentina is nearly here.

The legendary star will play for one final time in the sky-blue-and-white of his national team next week against Benin – and Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has noted that no other player will wear the shirt until that fixture anyway.

But what about the future?

Argentina aren't allowed to permanently retire Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt

Messi has worn the No.10 shirt for most of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Argentina are free to name squads without a No.10 for friendlies if they wish – but FIFA regulations stipulate that they won't be able to name their 2030 World Cup squad without the squad number.

There's previous, too: ahead of World Cup 2002, the Argentine Football Association submitted a squad skipping the digit to honor Diego Maradona, only for FIFA to outright reject the request and require the Albiceleste to re-assign the No.10 (which went to Ariel Ortega).

Cameroon also attempted to retire a number, omitting the No.17 in tribute to the late Marc Vivian Foe in games after the midfielder's tragic death – but have had to name a No.17 in every FIFA tournament since.

It may be commonplace practice for clubs, with Argentine No.4 Javier Zanetti a famous example of a huge club in Inter Milan retiring a shirt – but it's virtually impossible for a country to do it.

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Besides, plenty of players have worn the No.10 for Argentina in the last decade or so.

Messi's close friend Sergio Aguero has worn the shirt, while Paolo Dybala has been Argentina's No.10, too – though the Roma man was left out of Scaloni's latest squad, despite his excellent form at the start of the season.

Angels Correa and Di Maria have both worn the shirt, too, though the latter is more closely associated with the No.11.

Franco Mastantuono wore the No.10 most recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, youngster Franco Mastantuono was given the number – while another wonderkid, Nico Paz, is among the favourites to assume the shirt at the next Copa America in 2028.

Juan Roman Riquelme was the last player to do so at an international tournament, meanwhile, with the legendary playmaker donning it at World Cup 2006, and a young Messi given the No.19.