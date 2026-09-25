Manchester City could be stripped of Premier League titles after guilty verdict on nearly all charges: report

Manchester City could be stripped of Premier League titles after being found guilty of 114 charges.

Manchester City are expected to appeal the decision, after a verdict was reached deeming them guilty of all but one of the 115 Premier League charges they faced.

According to The Athletic, the Cityzens could potentially be stripped of multiple Premier League titles, with sanctions yet to be decided.

The news arrived through anonymous club sources, who have not yet been authorised to speak publicly about Manchester City’s verdict.

Manchester City found guilty of 114 charges, face stripping of Premier League titles

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

One City spokesperson said: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.

“As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023,” they continued, referring to the Cityzens’ surprise at the charges, and the club welcoming a review.

Pep Guardiola left the club last term. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence,” continued the City spokesperson.

The breaches in question, which Manchester City have almost unanimously been found guilty of, occurred between the years of 2009 and 2018.

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In that period, the Cityzens won three Premier League titles: two with Manchester United finishing as runners-up, and once ahead of Liverpool.

The club was accused by the Premier League of failing to provide accurate information in regard to financials, including details of payments to players and coaches.

Manchester City have consistently denied the allegations, which include breaching financial fair play (FFP) and profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008.

How the Premier League landscape changes if runner-up teams are awarded the crowns

🏆 2011/12: Sir Alex Ferguson gets his 14th Premier League title. The "AGÜEROOOOO" moment vanishes from the trophy archives, ending Fergie's legendary career with back-to-back league titles.

🏆 2013/14: Steven Gerrard FINALLY gets his Premier League winners' medal. Liverpool claim the title six years earlier than 2020, and Brendan Rodgers becomes a Premier League-winning manager.

🏆 2017/18: Jose Mourinho’s 81-point United side take the crown over Pep’s 100-point "Centurions." Jose gets his 4th Premier League trophy—and his crowning glory at Old Trafford.

The Domestic Cup Chaos

2011 FA Cup: Stoke City win their first-ever major trophy.

2014 League Cup: Sunderland end a 41-year major silverware drought.

2016 League Cup: Jürgen Klopp wins a trophy in his first 5 months at Anfield.

2018 League Cup: Arsène Wenger gets a final piece of silverware on his Arsenal farewell tour.

Pep Guardiola won three major honours with Manchester City that could be stripped from the club. (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Since the charges were brought, City have won further English top-flight titles, including a Premier League four-peat from 2020 to 2024.

The club, which was acquired by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, currently possess the second-most Premier League titles of any club in the competition’s history.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City face multiple sanctions, including being stripped of English top-flight titles, and possibly expulsion from the Premier League.

The report said: “Sanctions range from a reprimand and fines to points deductions — and even expulsion from the Premier League,”

“Any points deduction could be applied when the decision is made or retrospectively, raising the prospect of City being stripped of titles.”

Should Manchester City receive the latter sanction, their title count would drop from eight to five. As a result, Chelsea would have as many Premier League titles as the Cityzens.