Everything that happened in controversial Israel vs Ireland Nations League fixture

The Republic of Ireland’s 3-0 victory over Israel in the UEFA Nations League will be remembered not for the football on the pitch, but as one of the most politically charged and contentious international fixtures in recent memory.

Played at a neutral venue in Hungary following UEFA safety mandates surrounding the conflict in Gaza, the match took place amidst severe backlash across the Republic of Ireland.

Public outrage in Ireland was overwhelming, with politicians, civil society groups, and supporters calling on the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to forfeit the game entirely in protest.

Ireland and Israel clash in neutral venue fixture

Israel vs Republic of Ireland, 27 September 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The political pressure also impacted the Irish camp as on the eve of the match, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu chose to withdraw from the squad, issuing a statement based on his moral belief that "the killing of innocent people is wrong."

Bazunu’s stance triggered an emergency squad meeting, forcing the team to cancel scheduled media duties and training.

Gavin Bazunu

According to The Irish Times, the debate turned toxic, with Bazunu reportedly facing verbal abuse from one angry teammate before the squad eventually voted in favour of playing. Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson admitted it was "one of the most challenging weeks" of his managerial career.

When matchday arrived, the hostility between the two sides was evident well before kick-off. The Irish squad collectively refused to participate in the pre-match handshakes with the Israeli team. As the Israeli national anthem played, Hallgrimsson turned his back in a deliberate gesture of protest, while several Irish players stood with their heads bowed.

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Both teams wore black armbands, but the Irish side used the gesture as a message of opposition. After Troy Parrott and Adam Idah handed Ireland an early two-goal cushion, Jack Moylan added a third before executing a pointed celebration, removing his black armband and kissing it. Many have perceived this gesture to have been made in solidarity with victims in Gaza.

The toxic atmosphere escalated further off the ball following allegations of racist abuse directed at Irish forward Adam Idah. Midfielder Jayson Molumby alerted match officials during the first half after hearing what he believed to be monkey chants originating from a section of Israeli supporters.

However, because Molumby asked officials to "listen" rather than explicitly using the word "racism," UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was not formally triggered on the pitch. UEFA subsequently confirmed it will not open an official investigation due to the procedural flaw, though the FAI is currently examining match footage with a view to submitting independent evidence to European football's governing body. Irish defender Jake O'Brien was also seen angrily confronting Israeli players over the supporters' behaviour.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and Conor Coventry (Image credit: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The hostility continued after the final whistle, with Israel captain Manor Solomon criticising the Irish players, insinuating they had levelled unpleasant insults at the Israeli players during the 90 minutes.

"If I say what I really think of them, I'd likely be suspended," Solomon told reporters. "Obviously they hate us. We don't like them either. They can play all their tricks. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud of our state and our soldiers."

Israel head coach Ran Ben Shimon admitted his side crumbled under the emotional weight of the occasion. UEFA now faces a major governance challenge as the two nations prepare to meet again behind closed doors in Serbia.