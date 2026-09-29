Liverpool given pathway to sign Alex Scott, as perfect Andoni Iraola transfer shapes up: report

Liverpool have been given fresh hope of landing Alex Scott next summer from Bournemouth.

The Reds have started the season positively and are yet to lose a game under new manager Andoni Iraola, but the midfield remains a concern, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all forward-thinking players in the centre of the park.

While youngster Trey Nyoni has featured in central midfield for Liverpool in recent weeks, it may well take a new signing to regenerate the engine room – and Iraola may get to reunite with Scott, following the pair's time together at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth working on conditional clause for Alex Scott, that would see Liverpool able to sign him

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries have sent numerous proposals to Scott to renew his contract, with his current contract – signed in 2023 – set to enter its final year next summer.

While Bournemouth have collected big fees over the last couple of years for Antoine Semenyo, Dominic Solanke, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi, they run the risk of having to sell the Guernsey schemer for a reduced price, and are keen to sign him to a deal that ensures a release clause has to be met in order to sign him.

Bournemouth risk losing Alex Scott on a cut-price deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the report from TEAMtalk, this has alerted Liverpool, who have joined Chelsea in the race for the 23-year-old.

The Blues were particularly interested in Scott over the summer but were rebuffed, as Bournemouth didn't want to lose one of their key players ahead of playing European football this term on the south coast.

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The midfielder has continued the excellent form he displayed in the second half of last season under new manager Marco Rose, and has been rewarded with a second call-up to the England national team, where he is yet to feature for Thomas Tuchel.

FourFourTwo understands that Bournemouth see January as a target to get Scott signed up by, as they look to avoid a scenario like last year.

The Dorset outfit lost Semenyo to Manchester City in the winter transfer window – though did manage to remain unbeaten for the rest of the Premier League campaign and record their highest-ever finish of sixth under Iraola.

Iraola may have to turn to alternatives if Gakpo is out for a spell (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Basque's new squad currently learning his specific methods and demands out of possession, it is unlikely that the Merseysiders will challenge for the Premier League crown, with the squad in transition and adapting slowly – but Scott may well help with that, should he arrive in January, or even next summer.

The midfielder has plenty of experience working with Iraola, understands his methods, and still under 25, can learn further and develop into a complete midfielder at Anfield.

Scott is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Man City when the international break concludes and Premier League action returns.