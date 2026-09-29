Arsenal in 'continuous contact' with Norway over Martin Odegaard's ankle injury

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has picked up another injury on international duty that will be sure to worry his employers.

The Gunners midfielder first picked up an ankle problem in 2024/25 while playing for his country, and ended up missing two months of the season – culminating in an injury crisis for Arsenal that saw them surrender the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Odegaard has since suffered a spate of injuries that have prevented him from having a long run in manager Mikel Arteta's side, but after finally returning and looking back to his best at the start of this season, he could yet have been dealt another setback with his fitness.

While playing for Norway against Portugal on Sunday, Odegaard was the recipient of a late tackle from Bernardo Silva – which he appeared to be particularly irate about in the aftermath.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by Sport Witness, the playmaker said, “He just kicked me down long after I’d played the ball away: I don’t understand what he’s doing.”

Odegaard has been back to his best this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TV2 in Norway, Odegaard received “treatment behind closed doors for a long time,” but when asked about the injury, he simply replied that it “probably won't be good tonight [Sunday]”.

Odegaard's participation against Wales this week could well be under threat, but when speaking to Nettavisen, Norwegian manager Stale Solbakken noted that the national team are in close contact with Arsenal over the 27-year-old's fitness.

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“The medical sector reports what has happened, and now it is the case that every metre you run here, and all training and everything you have done, is sent to the club. The medical contact is almost continuous,” he said.

“It’s standard procedure. I don’t interfere with that. There are four or five people for that, so they have to manage that.”

Arteta has already been dealt a blow this week with Kai Havertz limping off after sustaining an injury for Germany, while Declan Rice pulled out of England duty altogether.

Stale Solbakken is in contact with Arsenal over Odegaard's injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are worries in defence, too, with Ezri Konsa sitting out training with England following the Three Lions' defeat at Wembley to Spain, and Jurrien Timber following an individual programme, following his return from injury at the start of this.

Ben White remains an absentee, too, having sustained another knock following his impressive start to the season.

Odegaard is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Leeds United when the international break concludes and Premier League action returns.