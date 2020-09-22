They came second by 20 minutes – Hunt’s assessment of Chiefs squad

Hunt was announced as the new Chiefs head coach on Thursday as the successor to Ernst Middendorp ahead of the 2020-21 season.

He, however, is still in the dark on whether he will be able to bring in any new players to Naturena with Chiefs still facing a transfer ban, pending the current appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Should the ban be upheld Chiefs will not be able to make any signings, leaving Hunt to work with the players currently at Naturena.

“We’ve got a squad of players that just came second by 20 minutes [in the last game of the season]; we’ve got a squad of players that needs to win a trophy again,” the 56-year-old told the club’s official website.

“There are a lot of players that have won a lot here, and are they still hungry to win more? The ones that haven’t won, we need to get them to want to win more trophies.

“The bottom line is that we need a club going in the direction and competing in terms of the success of trophies, that’s for sure.

“This is a club that needs to compete in every tournament, be it the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank, MTN8 and Africa. We’re going to need help.”