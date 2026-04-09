Liverpool star forced into contract U-turn with knock-on effect for Anfield youngster: report

Arne Slot could be given a boost with a contract extension for a first-team regular

It has looked like being a summer of transition for Liverpool, with some key players expected to leave.

Mohamed Salah, of course, is the most notable of them, with his long and successful tenure set to reach a natural conclusion.

There was also a growing feeling that a key centre-back would depart when his contract expires in June.

Konate set to make contract decision

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been the topic of much speculation throughout the season, but it seems his future could still be at Anfield.

The France international has struggled for form in 2025/26, though he has remained an important player under Arne Slot.

And Spanish publication Fichajes report that Konate is now “closer than ever” to renewing his contract with Liverpool.

The 26-year-old had reportedly rejected two previous offers, and there was interest from several clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid.