Liverpool accelerate move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Mohamed Salah announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season

Liverpool have identified a potential replacement for the goals offered by Mohamed Salah.

The Reds’ third all-time highest scorer announced last week that he will leave the club at the end of this season, despite having a year left to run on his deal signed last summer.

While the Egypt international has been nowhere near his best this term, he has still managed to record 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions so far.

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Liverpool battle Newcastle United for Mohamed Salah replacement

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Those numbers are despite the 33-year-old going away to the Africa Cup of Nations midseason, and also facing selection obstacles under Arne Slot.

Last season, he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists, almost single-handedly dragging Liverpool to the title – despite his quieter campaign this time around, there is no doubt he needs replacing.

Liverpool beat Newcastle to Hugo Ekitike last season, and are trying to do the same with their Salah replacement (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Correio da Manha, as relayed by Sport Witness, the Reds are eyeing striker Luis Suarez (not that one) from Sporting as a potential replacement.

While the 28-year-old is a central striker, rather than a wide forward like Salah, the plan appears to be more about replacing the output rather than the positional work.