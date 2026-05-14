Manchester United will save millions on Elliot Anderson with discount midfield deal

Manchester United's hierarchy are reportedly ready to sanction an overhaul of the midfield department this summer.

Following a successful campaign that has secured a return to the Champions League, the Red Devils are set to enjoy a substantial revenue bump.

This influx of capital is expected to be harnessed to good effect, financing a bold recruitment strategy which is set to include the signing of three high-quality midfielders ahead of the 2026/27 season.

How Man United can sign two players for the price of one Elliot Anderson, sort of

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Central to this plan is the club's long-standing interest in Nottingham Forest revelation Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old has been on Man United’s radar for some time, and his recent England breakthrough has only increased his value.

Anderson looks set to play a starring role for England at this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Anderson's tactical versatility and high-intensity pressing have reportedly made him a favourite of the recruitment team at Old Trafford, but acquiring his signature ahead of Manchester City, for example, looks as though it will prove troublesome.

Instead, the club are looking to exploit specific external pressures at other major clubs to drive down the costs of their shortlisted midfielders.

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Perhaps the most high-profile alternate target is Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French international is reportedly unsettled in the Spanish capital following a season of internal friction, including high-profile training ground bust-up with Federico Valverde.

Reports from Spain suggest Tchouameni has informed the Madrid hierarchy of his desire to leave this summer.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni wants out (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are said to be willing to facilitate a sale for less than his projected £80m market value. The priority in Madrid has shifted toward restoring squad harmony after a toxic few months, meaning they may accept a lower bid to ensure a swift exit for dissenting voices.

Simultaneously, Man United are keeping a close eye on the precarious situation at the London Stadium. West Ham United are embroiled in a battle against the drop, and relegation to the Championship would trigger a financial fire sale in East London.

Such a scenario would drastically drive down the price of another reported Old Trafford target, Mateus Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has been a standout performer in a struggling Hammers side, and while he is highly valued, West Ham would be financially compelled to sell for less than his true worth to balance the books in the event of dropping into the second tier.

By leveraging the unrest at the Bernabeu and the potential desperation at West Ham, Manchester United could feasibly land a pair of elite midfielders for a total outlay that may not amount to much more than a deal for £100m-rated Anderson.

With the extra revenue from European qualification now guaranteed, the club are poised to strike while the market is volatile.