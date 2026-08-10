Tottenham Hotspur star offered to Liverpool and Manchester United in summer transfer twist: report
One of Tottenham Hotspur's World Cup stars has reportedly been offered to their Premier League rivals
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence has been offered to both Liverpool and Manchester United, according to transfers journalist Ben Jacobs.
The defender is reportedly seeking guaranteed first-team football following an impressive international campaign with England at the 2026 World Cup, amid uncertainty as to whether he is in Roberto De Zerbi's plans this season.
Spurs are said to be open to sanctioning a departure for the 25-year-old as De Zerbi continues to raise transfer funds for a rebuild in North London.
Djed Spence could be on the move from Spurs this summer
Tottenham's valuation is £35 million (€40m) for the right-back, who penned a new long-term contract only 12 months ago.
Despite his international displays, Spence faces stiff competition at club level, and is seen to be behind World Cup winner Pedro Porro in De Zerbi's defensive pecking order.
Spence's representatives have reportedly reached out to top Premier League sides in order to explore potential landing spots.
Manchester United and Liverpool are the two sides named in the initial report as being linked with Spence, but neither have made a formal approach as of yet.
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The Old Trafford club are currently well-stocked in the full-back department with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui on the right-hand side, although both could feasibly be usurped by Spence.
Meanwhile, Liverpool do have a vacancy that could do with being filled at right-back with Conor Bradley still sidelined through injury. Joe Gomez is another who is currently injured, while back-up solutions Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai don't look entirely suited to the role.
Italian giants Inter Milan have also registered an interest in Spence as a potential right wing-back option, though talks remain at an early stage due to a gap between the Serie A side's valuation and Tottenham's asking price.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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