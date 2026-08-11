West Ham United on verge of record-breaking transfer as Troy Parrott asking price revealed: report

West Ham United have discovered the steep cost required to land primary attacking target Troy Parrott.

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar are reportedly looking for a near-Championship-record fee of €20 million (£17 million) for Irish international Parrott.

According to Sky Sports, the Eredivisie outfit have rejected an opening proposal from the Hammers. As per reports in the Netherlands, the AZ hierarchy are adamant they will not sanction the departure of the 24-year-old unless their full valuation is met.

Troy Parrott on verge of record-breaking transfer

Troy Parrott on Ireland duty (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo remains in situ at the London Stadium following West Ham's relegation and is said to have identified Parrott as the focal point for the Hammers' forward line as they bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The East London club have generated substantial capital this summer following the sales of both Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes, deals which will earn the club in the region of £150m.

Mateus Fernandes was jettisoned for big money following West Ham's relegation (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Those outgoings have provided a new-look board with funds to reinvest in the playing squad. However, club officials will be mindful of maintaining strict financial discipline.

Relegation from the top flight brings a significant drop in revenue, meaning West Ham must balance their ambitious squad overhaul in the Championship with sensible financial planning.

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Parrott’s stock has soared during his two-year stint in the Eredivisie, where he has netted over 50 goals across all competitions. His heroics for the Republic of Ireland last season catapulted him into the wider footballing consciousness, although he was ultimately unable to fire his country to the 2026 World Cup.

Parrott holds crucial homegrown player status owing to his formative years in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, which is vital for complying with squad rules in the EFL.

FC Porto have also expressed interest in Parrott's signature, but West Ham remain in pole position to complete a deal if a price can be agreed.

Troy Parrott celebrates his international break heroics back in November, 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If West Ham end up paying upwards of £17m for the striker, he could become the most expensive signing ever made by a Championship club, particularly if performance-related add-ons are involved.

Currently that is the £20.5m obligated purchase of Florentino Luis by Burnley this summer, who was immediately sold to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.