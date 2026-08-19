West Ham United miss out on top target after negotiations stall: report

Troy Parrott in action for the Republic of Ireland

West Ham United look set to miss out on top summer transfer target Troy Parrott after negotiations with AZ Alkmaar stalled, according to reports from talkSPORT.

The Hammers had been in active discussions with the Dutch club over a deal for the Republic of Ireland international.

However, talks broke down after West Ham failed to meet AZ Alkmaar's valuation for the 24-year-old forward. The required fee would have made Parrott one of the most expensive signings in Championship history following West Ham's relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham pass on Troy Parrott transfer

Troy Parrott (Image credit: Getty Images)

LaLiga outfit Real Betis have emerged as new frontrunners, with the Hammers unable to compete with the level of football on offer in Seville.

The Spanish side are closing in on a €20m (£17m) deal to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, with negotiations entering their final stages. Betis, who qualified for Champions League football after finishing fifth in LaLiga, can offer Parrott elite European competition and top flight football.

Nuno will need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer's transfer pursuit follows a transformation in Parrott’s career since moving to the Netherlands.

After a productive loan spell at Excelsior where he scored 17 goals in all competitions, he completed a permanent transfer to AZ Alkmaar and quickly established himself as one of the more dangerous forwards in Dutch football.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Parrott enjoyed a prolific 2025/26 campaign in the Netherlands, registering 31 goals and 10 assists across 48 appearances in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar, including 16 goals in the Eredivisie.

Parrott’s club form was matched by headline-grabbing exploits for the national team last autumn, which saw him become a household name across Europe.

During Ireland's dramatic World Cup qualifying campaign, Parrott scored a hat-trick against Hungary that included a 96th-minute winner to secure a 3-2 victory.

Troy Parrott celebrates his international break heroics back in November, 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been gazumped in their pursuit of Parrott, West Ham have turned their attentions to alternative attacking targets to lead their Championship promotion bid, bringing in Joel Piroe from Leeds United on an initial season-long loan deal.

The Hammers began their 2026/27 campaign with a Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth, followed by a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the league.

Meanwhile, Parrott is expected to finalise his move to Seville in the coming days.