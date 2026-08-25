Quiz! Can you answer 15 correct answers about the Premier League in 2006-07?

How well do you know the history of the Premier League?

How much can you remember about the history of the Premier League? The 2026-27 season is now underway but this new FourFourTwo quiz is more interested in your knowledge of the top-flight 20 years ago.

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The 2006-07 season in the Premier League was typically dramatic, with landmark goals scored and a shiny new stadium opened in North London. Let's find out how well you can recall what happened.

This quiz has 15 questions to answer and a time limit of 8 minutes. Remember to let us know how you get on!

FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by challenging you to name every club in the Football League right now and every top flight club in England since 1945.

For the football history enthusiasts, we also want you to name every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and place each of these famous football statues outside the correct stadium.

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We're not done with the Premier League just yet, though. Not by a long shot. Try these: Can you sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances? How about showing our one-season wonders quiz who's boss?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66 features clues on French managers, fair play awards, overseas cups and footballing lanes. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.