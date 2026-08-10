Arsenal pursuing Viktor Gyokeres replacement, in attacking rebuild: report

Arsenal are readying moves for Viktor Gyokeres' heir, as manager Mikel Arteta reshapes his attack.

The Swede signed for the Gunners 12 months ago as a long-awaited no.9 to spearhead Arteta's side and provide more of a focal point in an Arsenal side that struggled to score goals at times with Kai Havertz up front.

But after netting 97 goals in 102 appearances while at Sporting, Gyokeres has faced big critics, and failed to win over swathes of the Emirates Stadium faithful.

Arsenal in for Kaua Elias, as a long-term replacement for Viktor Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta is looking to add quality to his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Gyokeres netted 21 goals in all competitions last season, the 28-year-old struggled massively against bigger teams, failing to net against all but two teams in the top 10 of the Premier League last season, and with his all-round game called into question, as he struggled to hold up the ball and bring others into play in the way that Havertz does.

FourFourTwo understnds that Atletico Madrid have an interest in the Gunners frontman – and with Arsenal wanting Julian Alvarez, there is the possibility that the Premier League champions offload Gyokeres a year after paying what the BBC reported to be £55 million for his services.

Julian Alvarez is high on Arteta's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Sport Witness have honed in on Brazilian no.9 Kaua Elias as a potential option for the Gunners to sign up front – with TNT Sports relaying information of Arsenal's interest.

The Shakhtar Donetsk frontman is cut more from the same cloth as Havertz, with his physical frame praised, and while Arsenal are still searching the market for an A-list attacker to bolster their threat in forward areas, Elias may be more of a supplementary squad player.

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Arteta has already made a signing in that vein this summer in the shape of Christos Tzolis – who may well only feature as a backup to a bigger-name left-winger by the time the window is over – but with Arsenal focusing on Alvarez after their failed attempt to sign Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, the dynamics of Arsenal's frontline may shift a little.

If Alvarez plays on the left, he would work better alongside a target man – which Gyokeres has already shown he isn't in this system.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal would only entertain a particularly interesting offer for Gyokeres and are in no rush to move him on just yet, with Arteta loving the mentality and work ethic that the former Coventry City man brings to his side.

Kaua is on the wishlist for Arsenal (Image credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Arsenal were left with just Gyokeres as a recognised centre-forward for much of last season, as both Havertz and makeshift option, World Cup winner Mikel Merino, were sidelined for much of the season through injury.

Both have returned fit to pre-season, however, and may well alleviate some of the burden from Gyokeres' shoulders this term, with the reported £30m needed to secure Kaua Elias likely to be invested into another defender or as part of a bigger attacking transfer.

The 20-year-old is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Coventry when the Premier League season kicks off.