Why Barcelona might now make renewed transfer play for Manchester United star

Barcelona could be forced back into the transfer market following a training ground setback for young forward Roony Bardghji.

The Swedish international is reported to have sustained a serious knee injury during a training session, leaving the pitch in pain, raising fears of a lengthy, layoff.

In light of the sudden blow, the Catalan giants may now reignite their interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford back to Barcelona? Maybe

Marcus Rashford of England looks dejected after the World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Spotify Camp Nou, offering attacking depth across Hansi Flick’s forward line.

Although Barcelona held an option to sign the England international permanently at the conclusion of the loan, they ultimately chose not to exercise the buyout clause earlier in the summer transfer window, instead signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

There'll be plenty of competition on the flanks at Spotify Camp Nou this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Rashford’s long-term future back at Old Trafford remains uncertain. His relationship with sections of the Manchester United fanbase has become strained in recent seasons, leaving both the player and the club open to a parting of ways before the transfer deadline.

Bringing in Rashford would not be a direct like-for-like replacement for Bardghji. The Swedish youngster typically operates as a winger on the right-hand side, whereas Rashford does his best work cutting inward off the left.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nevertheless, adding the 28-year-old back into the squad would grant Flick tactical flexibility.

With new signing Gordon likely to start on the left, signing Rashford would allow Los Cules the option to deploy both Englishmen together on opposite sides, giving Spain World Cup star Lamine Yamal a rest after a long summer of international football.

Rashford arriving once more, potentially on loan, would offer much-needed insurance should Yamal suffer an injury.

Tired, Lamine? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given Barcelona's tight financial constraints and the timing of Bardghji's injury, an outright purchase of Rashford appears less likely.

Instead, Barcelona could attempt to arrange another season-long loan deal with Man United rather than buying him outright, which would be a considerable outlay they have previously baulked at.