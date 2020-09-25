Aymeric Laporte News and Features
Date of birth: May 27, 1994
Instagram: N/A
Club(s): Basconia, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City
Country: France
Signing fee: £57million
The defender was given his Athletic Bilbao debut by Marcelo Bielsa late in 2012 and quickly established himself in the first team before being named in La Liga team of the season for 2013-14. Helped Bilbao win the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, beating Barcelona in the final. Became Manchester City’s club-record signing during the January transfer window in 2018. Comfortable on the ball, Laporte can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.
Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Aymeric Laporte
The France international has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium this season
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
