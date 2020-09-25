Aymeric Laporte News and Features

Date of birth: May 27, 1994

Instagram: N/A

Club(s): Basconia, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City

Country: France

Signing fee: £57million

The defender was given his Athletic Bilbao debut by Marcelo Bielsa late in 2012 and quickly established himself in the first team before being named in La Liga team of the season for 2013-14. Helped Bilbao win the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, beating Barcelona in the final. Became Manchester City’s club-record signing during the January transfer window in 2018. Comfortable on the ball, Laporte can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.