Real Madrid want to bring Al-Nassr star back to Spain: report

Real Madrid are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis after losing Eder Militao to a torn cruciate ligament, an injury which is expected to keep the Brazilian centre-back out for nine months.

That means Los Blancos will be on the lookout for a new defender in January, and a list of potential candidates has emerged.

One of the players mentioned currently ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. No, it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo, unless the former Real Madrid great is willing to fill in at centre-back for half a season (seems unlikely).

Real Madrid identify Laporte as Militao replacement

Aymeric Laporte celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the European champions are targeting ex-Manchester City man Aymeric Laporte, according to a report from AS.

The 30-year-old has excelled in Saudi Arabia since leaving City in 2023, and proved that his standards have not dropped by starring for Spain at Euro 2024.

Militao is out with a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid reportedly believe Laporte would be the “best fit”, given his experience and proven quality. But there are concerns about his wage demands, with his current salary at Al-Nassr reportedly €8 million per year.

Los Blancos are also said to be reluctant to pay the €15-20m asking price, and as a result the potential transfer is “at a crossroads”. The move is “perfect”, claim AS, but “not simple”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laporte is not the only option for Real Madrid, though. Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has also been mentioned, although he is not believed to be a top target. But with his contract expiring next summer, a cut-price deal could be a possibility in January.

While Laporte and Tah would provide experience, RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba would be a more youthful option. The 21-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga but would be a considerably more expensive addition.

AS report that Real Madrid “do not want to go crazy” in January, so much so that they considered bringing in a free agent immediately after Militao’s season-ending injury. Sergio Ramos was the only out-of-contract player that might have fit the bill, but there will reportedly be no romantic reunion.

In FFT’s view, a move for Laporte makes sense for Real Madrid. If they can negotiate a reasonable deal with both Al-Nassr and the player’s agent, there would be few downsides to bringing in such a dependable centre-back as they look to chase Barcelona in La Liga and defend their Champions League crown.