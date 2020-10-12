Best Nike football boots 2020: should you buy Mercurial Vapor, Tiempo, Superfly, or Phantom?

Wondering why you would pick Nike football boots over other brands?

Nike’s list of athletes is astonishing: Kylian Mbappe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling all sport the brand’s boots. That’s without touching on the efforts that the company have tailored specifically to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar (who's now with Puma). And that’s just the footballers.

It’s good company to be in. You might not have the explosive impact of Cristiano in your local five-a-side but it’s how a product makes you feel that really matters. Nike’s boots are just that: even from the early days of R9’s iconic silver Mercurial Vapors, they’ve had an ability to transform your local park into the San Siro.

Even now, Nike produces some of the nicest boots you can buy. We’ve moved a long way from the days when all football boots were black, leather and cumbersome - it perhaps contributed to Sir Alex retiring from the game - and there are plenty of options out there for all players, now. Check them all out...

Which are the best Nike boots?

Asking which Nike boots are the best is a bit like asking the best midfielder in the world: it totally depends what you want and ultimately, the answer comes down to preference rather than a tangible measuring stick. You can't realistically compare a Kante to a Thiago, now can you?

But that won’t stop us nailing our colours to the mast. While the Tiempos and Vapor 13s are nice, the improvement that you’ll feel from the Phantoms - particularly the new Phantom GTs - is astounding. Some boots are comfortable or stylish, but few have the ability that the Phantom GTs have of actually making you feel like you’re quicker and sharper on the field.

It’s well worth the money to go from feeling semi-pro to Sancho in a few short minutes.

(Image credit: Nike)

1. Nike Phantom GT The most data driven boot ever made RRP: £219.95 | Colour: White/Pink/Black Visit Site Unbelievably stylish Super comfortable Perfect for passers Lightweight

Creating the perfect football boot is a science. That's why Nike have spent countless hours analysing the various angles and intensities with which the ball comes onto and off of a boot when playing football. The result is the ultimate footwear for any level that looks and feels incredible, while giving you those minute advantages that make a big difference over the course of 90 gruelling minutes.

A masterpiece in football boot engineering, that guarantees style, comfort and improvements to your game.

Buy it now

(Image credit: Nike)

2. Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 The classic Nike boot with a 2020 twist RRP: £219.95 | Colour: Black, Grey/Red Visit Site Beautiful design Traditional look Sheds mud as you run Weightless feel Designed specifically for speed

As players get speedier, the Mercurial Vapors get sleeker, more comfortable, more durable and even able to shed mud as you run. Luckily, us mere mortals only get worse physically, so we notice the benefits of Nike upgrading this legendary product year on year.

The latest editions are utterly magnificent. And available in this sleek shade of black, they appeal to the purists as much as the next generation.

Buy it now

(Image credit: Nike)

3. Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite Neymar Jr. Carnival-coloured Vapors in honour of PSG's talisman RRP: £239.95 | Colour: White/Multicolour Visit Site All the reasons you'd buy the Vapors Neymar! A collectable now Neymar's joined Puma Too jazzy?

The Neymar editions of the Vapor 13s are a hell of a lot louder than the regular ones, but maybe that's your style. If you're looking for something bright and colourful - hell, even if you're just a Paris Saint-Germain fan - these are the choice for you.

What's the point in being the most expensive footballer alive if you can't stand out?

Buy it now



(Image credit: Nike)

4. Nike Tiempo Legend 8 Elite The Tiempo is the traditional model from Nike to hark back to vintage designs RRP: £114.95 | Colour: Black Visit Site Gives you ultimate control Kangaroo leather Foot-hugging and supportive Traditional look Not the coolest design Nike offers

When Nike first re-launched the Tiempo range for the growing market of boots in the mid-00s, it was fittingly led by Ronaldinho. Here, was the ultimate tool for touch and control, modelled by a suave, charismatic and skilful Brazilian.

These latest efforts are, arguably, cooler than the ones that Big Ron himself endorsed. They're incredibly comfy, have the feel of a classic boot and the touch is superb.

Buy it now

(Image credit: Nike)

5. Nike Phantom Vision 2 Elite The Phantom Vision 2 offers perfect balance between speed and control RRP: £69.96 | Colour: Black/Red Visit Site Lovely design Instep is perfect for control Perfect for passers and finishers Not the best range of colours

If Lionel Messi were signed to Nike rather than Adidas, the chances are that he'd wear the Nike Phantom Vision 2 Elite. Of course, he'd probably have his own version, though.

These are the most versatile Nike boots out there. In terms of where they fit in the catalogue, they're an update on the Total 90s that the likes of Rooney and Totti once wore, designed for the finesse finisher. They're perfect for those who want a balance between their speed and their ability on the ball: they're versatile boots that the likes of Kevin De Bruyne dons.

Buy it now

(Image credit: Nike)

6. Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 The customisable option to suit your look RRP: £229.95 | Colour: Whatever you choose! Visit Site Classic boot Get it exactly how you want it There aren't that many colour options You can't remove the text graphic

The Mercurial Superfly 7 is for a creative kind of player - and not just with a ball. Reckon you could cut it as a designer at the Nike factory, churning out PSG and Barcelona kits from your imagination?

We don't, but it's certainly fun to create a boot from scratch on Nike's website. If you're as confident in your colour co-ordinating abilities as you are of your swagger on the pitch, this is definitely the boot for you.

Buy it now