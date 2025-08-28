Ranked! The best stadiums in MLS

Where are the best stadiums in Major League Soccer? It's an interesting question as the mix is so diverse.



Some are, without doubt, among the best sports arenas in the world, but the stadiums that fall into this category in North America aren't soccer-specific. They're multi-purpose, and host other sports like NFL, music concerts and more. Soccer is rarely the priority event.



There is a school of thought that more mid-sized, soccer-specific stadiums will stand MLS in better stead going forward – ask fans of New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers and Nashville SC, and they will tell you that having their own exclusive home is the way to go.



But stepping inside breathtaking venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Bank of America Stadium is equally inspiring.



FourFourTwo takes up the debate with our list of the best.

1. Providence Park, Portland Timbers

Providence Park is one of the oldest soccer-specific arenas in the USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having existed since 1893 in rudimentary form and as a complete stadium since 1926, Providence Park is one of the oldest soccer-specific arenas in the USA. Sitting in a tight-knit urban corner of Portland, the stadium is a cauldron of feverish emotion for both MLS side Portland Timbers and NWSL side Portland Thorns, with the former selling out every home game from their transition to MLS in 2011 until the pandemic of 2020–2021 – a league-record sell out streak of 163 games. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and cathedral-like environment, it has served as the ideal platform for Timbers Army to cheer on their side and help them reach three MLS Cup Finals, winning in their first trip in 2015.

2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Boasting a maximum capacity of 73,000, Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the second-largest venue in MLS and ranked no.80 in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in the world. They share the stadium with the NFL side Atlanta Falcons – in a nod to the American football franchise, its eight retractable panels, when opened, create the illusion of a falcon spreading its wings. Sitting in the bustling neighborhood of Atlanta, the stadium is accessible by foot from the city's downtown areas and is accompanied by an array of historical landmarks like a statue of Martin Luther King Jr.

3. Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC co-own their stadium alongside NFL team, the Carolina Panthers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of the 30 stadiums in MLS, 22 are soccer-specific. The other eight, meanwhile, share their stadium with a different franchise, like Charlotte FC, who co-own their stadium alongside the NFL team, the Carolina Panthers. With the highest capacity in MLS (75,000), Bank of America Stadium has enabled Charlotte FC to generate a strong home-field advantage thanks to its vibrant, spectacular atmosphere. Located near the various hotels, restaurants and other impressive locations in Uptown Charlotte, the stadium has built a consistently raucous environment ever since shattering the most-attended MLS game record in its inaugural match in 2022.

4. BMO Stadium, LAFC

Open-air architecture and steep seating enables fans to get the best views and feel closer than ever to the action at BMO Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since breaking into the league in 2018, LAFC has challenged LA Galaxy for supremacy, winning the Supporters' Shield twice and claiming the MLS Cup in 2022 whilst also attracting a number of high-class superstars like Heung-min Son and Olivier Giroud. They've done so thanks to a prime location as well as a BMO Stadium that has received accolades thanks to its intimate, fan-focused design, attracting sellout crowds to LAFC matches as well as concerts for touring artists. Its open-air architecture and steep seating have enabled fans to get the best views and feel closer than ever to the action, even if they're up in the nosebleeds.

5. Lumen Field, Seattle Sounders

Lumen Field hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group B match between Seattle Sounders FC and PSG in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Seattle Sounders share their stadium with an NFL team: the Seahawks. With nearly 70,000 capacity, Lumen Field served its purpose over the past summer during the FIFA Club World Cup, packing a punch with a fantastic atmosphere. Boasting superb views of the downtown Seattle skyline and the Puget Sound, this stadium has been voted one of the best in America by various outlets like USA Today, and it's allowed both the Sounders and Seahawks to enjoy a competitive advantage over their opponents.

6. TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati

TQL Stadium hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between CF Pachuca and FC Salzburg in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting their journey as a USL club in 2016, FC Cincinnati made the move to MLS in 2019, where, after an initially difficult start, they have emerged as a consistent playoff side. One of the biggest factors in their rise has been their world-renowned TQL Stadium, which was named the Best Venue of 2022 at the World Football Summit in Madrid. MONDO STADIA, a publication focused on the best sporting venues, presented the Best Venue award and stated, “The design of TQL Stadium intentionally harnesses the energy of a dedicated fan base to bring a world-class soccer experience to Cincinnati. The new, state-of-the-art venue boasts a striking presence, connecting two historic neighborhoods – Over the Rhine and the West End – and honoring the legacy of soccer in the Queen City through a progressive design and ambitious interpretation of a Cincinnati on the rise.”

7. Allianz Field, Minnesota United

Allianz Field boasts a safe standing terrace for 2,920 supporters known as "The Wonderwall" (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to soccer-specific stadiums in the USA, it doesn't get much better than Allianz Field. Since opening in 2019, Allianz Field has played host to Minnesota United and received plaudits for its bold engineering, positive environmental impact, and intimate atmosphere. Boasting clear sightlines with seats 17 feet from the pitch, a safe standing terrace for 2,920 supporters known as "The Wonderwall," and a 360-degree canopy with LED lighting that covers the stadium, Allianz Field is the optimal stadium for fans as well as the environment, with an open roof, natural grass and exclusive LED lighting leading to a low energy footprint.

8. Energizer Park, St. Louis City

Energizer Park won the 2024 Prix Versailles World Title for the world's best-designed sports facility (Image credit: Getty Images)

St. Louis City kicked off their MLS journey by finishing with the best regular-season record in the West, and they did so thanks to a state-of-the-art arena. One year later, Energizer Park won the 2024 Prix Versailles World Title for the world's best-designed sports facility, winning plaudits for its audacious sunken design, which creates an intimate atmosphere and amplifies crowd noise. Built 40 feet below street level, the stadium has engineered a unique "sound bowl" that amplifies crowd noise and brings fans up front with the action. Every fan sits within 120 feet of the pitch and has a front-row seat to watch their team – it's no wonder that they boast one of the best attendances in the league.

9. Audi Field, DC United

DC United eventually found a stadium to replace the ageing Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good things come to those who wait, and that's been the case with DC United and their stadium. As early as 2004, when D.C. were on track to win its fourth MLS Cup, league commissioner Don Garber was already voicing concerns about D.C. having to share a stadium with the Washington Nationals. It took them 14 years, but they eventually found a stadium to replace the ageing, decrepit Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. Sitting in a bubbly corner of the nation's capital, Audi Field is readily accessible via metro, bus, bike, or even riverboat.

10. Geodis Park, Nashville SC

The largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, with a capacity of 30,000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the host of Tennessee's MLS team, Nashville SC, it's only natural that GEODIS Park is a ten out of ten stadium. The largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, with a capacity of 30,000, GEODIS has proved the ideal starting ground for Nashville SC to get its MLS journey up and running. What's more, they've brought in safe-standing supporter sections and local food vendors for their fanbase. Incorporating the industrial history of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood with an exposed brick foundation and a cantilevered steel canopy, GEODIS offers a 360-degree canopy for fans to get a bird's eye view of the match.

11. Children's Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City

The stadium's name raises awareness and funds for the local hospital's efforts to provide excellent healthcare for children and to support community programs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Located in a mid-tier Midwestern city, Sporting Kansas City has never quite been able to attract big-name superstars, but they nevertheless have a secret weapon: their supporters. These fans have the chance to spread their passion at Children’s Mercy Park, which boasts incredible views, top-line amenities, and more. Their canopy allows their fans to be protected from the elements, and it also enables them to keep the noise inside and encourage their team to pull away with the victory. What's more, the stadium's name raises awareness and funds for the local hospital's efforts to provide excellent healthcare for children and to support community programs.

12. Lower.com Field, Columbus Crew

With pitchside patios and fireplaces, and a standing room only supporters section that looms over one side of the pitch, this is a stunning arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, it's not about what can host the most amount of people – it's about what can bring the most passion to the spectacle. Despite having just over 20,000 capacity. Lower.com field has served as one of the best stadiums in MLS for Columbus Crew supporters. With first-class benefits like luxury boxes with pitchside patios and fireplaces, and a standing room only supporters section that looms over one side of the pitch, this is a stunning arena. Its unique, open-corner design has allowed it to stand out from the rest and emerge as a truly special home for Crew fans.

13. BMO Field, Toronto FC

Fans can feast on poutine, pizza, porchetta sandwiches, and more at BMO Field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since being built in 2007, BMO Field has been at the forefront of the best stadiums in North America. Toronto FC and Canada fans have flocked to the stadium to watch their teams in action, where they can feast on poutine, pizza, porchetta sandwiches, and more. Fans can find a bevvy of Toronto FC achievements throughout the club's Wall of Honour, whilst they can also see "TFC Legends" Banners throughout the stadium, depicting club icons like Michael Bradley. Located in one of Toronto's best tourist regions, this one is a can't-miss.

14. BC Place, Vancouver Whitecaps

BC Place will be hosting 2026 FIFA Club World Cup matches next summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Similar to BMO Field, another stadium that will be hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches next summer is BC Place. Located on the north side of False Creek, BC Place is the home of not just the Vancouver Whitecaps, but the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the annual Canada Sevens (part of the World Rugby Sevens Series). Back when it was launched in 1983, BC Place was an indoor structure with the world's largest air-supporter roof – fast-forward four decades, and it's still going strong as one of the best venues on the continent.

15. Q2 Stadium, Austin FC

The first soccer-specific stadium in the world to achieve TRUE Gold zero-waste certification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austin may only have one professional sports team, but they sure do have one hell of a stadium. Q2 has been regarded as one of the league's best since launching in 2021, earning top plaudits from players and fans alike thanks to its superb culinary options, elite amenity package, and electrifying environment. The first soccer-specific stadium in the world to achieve TRUE Gold zero-waste certification, its architects have been committed to protecting the ecosystem and making sustainability a priority. And with a natural grass playing surface and advanced lighting capabilities, this is a one-of-a-kind arena.

16. Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando City

Inter&Co Stadium has witnessed some electric atmospheres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another stadium that ranks high in MLS is Inter&Co Stadium. Boasting a canopy, safe-standing supporter section, and a sunken field for superior sightlines, it has hosted MLS side Orlando City and NWSL side Orlando Pride since being launched in 2017. Built from the ground up for soccer, it offers the premium experience for both players and fans, with its four-sided canopy optimizing crowd noise and providing shade and shelter from the elements. What's more, its single-deck "The Wall" supporter section allows you to get a genuine matchday experience and see the field, which is sunk eight feet below ground level.

17. Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC

The Snapdragon is located on the campus of San Diego State University (Image credit: Getty Images)

Located on the campus of San Diego State University, Snapdragon has served as the home of the San Diego State Aztecs collegiate football team of the Mountain West Conference as well as NWSL side San Diego Wave and San Diego FC. Its modern features and diverse food and drink options have seen both sports fans and concertgoers turn out in flocks in order to get the full experience.

18. Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy

Capable of hosting various events like including track & field, rugby, and cycling, it's undeniable that this stadium is a jack-of-all-trades (Image credit: Getty Images)

LA Galaxy clinched a record-extending sixth MLS Cup last December after beating New York Red Bulls 2-1, and they did so at Dignity Health Sports Park. Located on the campus of California State University, Dignity Health Sports Park boasts a 27,000-seat capacity. Visitors have no issue navigating the stadium and finding the way to their seats as well as the other attractions like an 8,000-seat tennis stadium. Capable of hosting various events like including track & field, rugby, and cycling, it's undeniable that this stadium is a jack-of-all-trades.

19. Subaru Park, Philadelphia Union

The stadium offers breathtaking views of the Delaware River and the Commodore Barry Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

It isn't perfect, but Subaru Park has provided an amazing foundation for Philadelphia Union supporters to latch onto. Located in the suburb of Chester, the stadium offers breathtaking views of the Delaware River and the Commodore Barry Bridge and allows for a phenomenal atmosphere thanks to its well-thought-out layout and incredible sightlines. Whilst it can be difficult exiting the stadium due to gridlock, and it doesn't offer much protection from the sun, this is undoubtedly a top-class facility.

20. America First Field, Real Salt Lake

Whilst it only offers just over 20,000 capacity, Americas First Field certainly still packs a punch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst it only offers just over 20,000 capacity, Americas First Field certainly packs a punch and has allowed Utah Royals and Real Salt Lake fans to keep a close eye on the action. Previously known as the Rio Tinto Stadium, America First has served as an ideal haven for its supporters to pack into and create a cauldron-like environment. Located just off of Interstate 15 in Sandy, a suburb about 20 miles south of Downtown Salt Lake, this stadium boasts a family-centric atmosphere and is the ideal spot for both a soccer and a baseball game.

21. Saputo Stadium, CF Montreal

Known for its cozy feel, good food and decent facilities, Saputo Stadium's smaller capacity has made for a loud, raucous matchday atmosphere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened in 2008 and renovated in 2012, Saputo Stadium offers good sightlines and an impressive atmosphere. Known for its cozy feel, good food and decent facilities, Saputo Stadium's smaller capacity has made for a loud, raucous matchday atmosphere for CF Montreal supporters. World-class food from a variety of different cuisines is readily available for fans, who will be greeted with a one-of-a-kind environment once they step into the stadium. If you're planning a trip to Quebec, you simply cannot afford not to tick a trip to Saputo Stadium off your bucket list.

22. Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Colorado Rapids

Dick's Sporting Goods Park has the highest elevation of any stadium regularly used by MLS teams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting at just over 5,200 feet above sea level, Dick's Sporting Goods Park has the highest elevation of any stadium regularly used by MLS teams. Colorado Rapids fans can find wide concourses, open views of the pitch, and comfortable seating, with the vibrant atmosphere making for an exciting experience. Whilst the stadium has shown some wear and tear since breaking ground in 2005, and parking lot traffic can certainly be overwhelming, this stadium is one of the best in the West when it comes to attending soccer matches or making the trip to a concert.

23. Sports Illustrated Stadium, New York Red Bulls

Considered one of the top soccer-specific stadiums in America (Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely considered one of the top soccer-specific stadiums in America, Sports Illustrated Stadium offers an intimate atmosphere, excellent sightlines and a dynamic roof. Whilst its pitch conditions have come under recent scrutiny, New York Red Bulls fans have become accustomed to the stadium's immersive soccer atmosphere and unique fan-friendly features. With stompable aluminium stands, fans have the tools to make a lively atmosphere and roar their team to victory. Last but certainly not least, Yelp recently ranked it in their Top 50 Stadiums for Game-Day Eats in 2025.

24. PayPal Park, San Jose Earthquakes

PayPal Park boasts a 2-acre fan zone (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be the best stadium in Southern California, but PayPal Park has received plenty of praise for its modern design, family-friendly atmosphere, and excellent fan experience amenities like the largest outdoor bar in North America, the LOBINA, and a 2-acre fan zone. Widely regarded for its contemporary architecture and open-air setup, San Jose Earthquakes fans have found in PayPal Park an ideal place for them to view their team, with the steep seating bowl providing excellent views of the soccer pitch from nearly every location.

25. Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas

Recent renovations have seen a new roof, more seating, and improved audio/visual technology take root (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite not being located in downtown Dallas, Toyota Stadium offers a well-designed layout, good views from most seats, and improved amenities for FC Dallas fans. Even if you're not a fan, you can find plenty of history and culture in the National Soccer Hall of Fame, situated at the stadium. Boasting eye-catching views from almost every location in the stadium, the venue's design offers easy access for all of its fans. What's more, its recent renovations have seen a new roof, more seating, and improved audio/visual technology take root.

26. Shell Energy Stadium, Houston Dynamo

Both Dynamo and Houston Dash supporters get a brilliant view of the action without having to creep to the edge of their seats (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Dallas' rivals, the Houston Dynamo also has a respectable arena in the form of Shell Energy Stadium. Whilst there are various issues like expensive drink prices and cumbersome sun glare, Shell Energy Stadium is a top-of-the-line venue which boasts a contemporary look and feel with wide walking areas, whilst it is also easily accessible via public transportation. And with its lower and upper seating bowls, it offers unobstructed vistas of the field, enabling both Dynamo and Houston Dash supporters to get a brilliant view of the action without having to creep to the edge of their seats.

27. Chase Stadium, Inter Miami

Not one of the best stadiums in MLS, even if it plays host to the greatest player of all time (Image credit: Getty Images)

All things considered, Chase Stadium isn't one of the best stadiums in MLS, even if it plays host to the greatest player of all time. Inter Miami fans have often been frustrated by its small size, expensive concessions, and sun exposure during afternoon games, and whilst its energetic and amiable crowds have packed the stadium to the brim to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's other superstars, it doesn't have the same amenities as other venues. It's why Miami are seeking to replace it with Miami Freedom Park, which looks set to open in 2026.

28. Gillette Stadium, New England Revolution

The team's supporters group 'Rebellion', located in Section 142, always brings the heat in Foxborough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst it's mainly recognized as the home of the NFL team New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium is also utilized as the home for the New England Revolution. Offering a dedicated supporters' section, free parking, and a variety of amenities at Patriot Place, the 20,000-seater has provided superb views for every single supporter. The team's supporters group 'Rebellion', located in Section 142, always brings the heat in Foxborough and ensures that their players feel welcomed. However, the fact that it is outside Boston means that driving to the stadium can be a bit tiresome.

29. Yankee Stadium/Citi Field, NYCFC

NYCFC currently play half their home games at Citi Field in Queens, home to the New York Mets baseball team (Image credit: New York City FC)

Similar to Miami, New York City FC supporters are also dreaming of their future stadium, Etihad Park, which is set to be established in 2027 and will be the first soccer-specific arena New York has have seen. Whilst NYCFC shares its stadium for half the season with one of the most famed franchises on the globe, the New York Yankees, it's undeniable that having to play at baseball stadiums makes for less intimate fan experiences and distorted play. The other part of NYCFC's season is spent across town in Queens at Citi Field baseball stadium, which is home to the New York Mets. NYCFC's new soccer-specific stadium is being built on a plot adjacent to Citi Field, and FourFourTwo visited in 2024 to watch the Hudson River Derby, witnessing first-hand the passion for soccer that the borough of Queens has, thanks mainly to the volume of South American ex-patriots living in the neighbourhood.

30. Soldier Field, Chicago Fire

With the Fire unable to host certain games due to scheduling conflicts with the Bears, it's evident that a move away has been a long time coming (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicago Fire became the latest team to announce a stadium departure, with the team set to ditch Soldier Field and pursue a new soccer-specific arena in Chicago's South Loop in order to address conflicts with the Chicago Bears and improve sponsorship opportunities and scheduling. They are aiming to break ground by the end of the year and move in by 2028, coinciding with the end of their Soldier Field lease. With the Fire unable to host certain games due to scheduling conflicts with the Bears, it's evident that this move was a long time coming.