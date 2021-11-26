Black Friday: Adidas X boots have big savings
Black Friday is here - and Adidas X boots are reduced, with great deals on offer
Black Friday has arrived - and Adidas have great savings on X Ghosted football boots.
These boots are worn by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min; they're built for speed and their minimal look is timeless. With a range of colourways and options on studs, too, there's something for everyone.
Now's the perfect time to upgrade your footwear...
Black Friday: Adidas X SPEEDFLOW.3 laceless firm ground boots
Was £75Now £45
There's a saving of £30 on these firm ground boots, which can be worn on most hard surfaces.
Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.4 flexible ground boots
Was £35Now £24.50
These junior boots are perfect whether you're looking for boots for astroturf or grass.
Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.3 laceless firm ground boots
Was £74.95
Now £48.72
At under £50, this pair is an absolute bargain. There are five colours available, too - just in case you're not feeling the Toy Story alien colour scheme.
Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.3 laceless firm ground boots
Was £55
Now £38.50
Another junior pair of boots, these X Ghosted boots are available in two different colourways.
Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.1 soft ground boots
Was £180Now £126
These boots almost broke the internet when they were first released - and now they're much more affordable, too.
Black Friday: Adidas X SPEEDFLOW.1 FG
Was £180
Now £126
With over £50 off the latest model of Adidas X boot, you won't want to miss these.
