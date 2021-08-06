Best Championship, League One and League Two betting odds: promotion, relegation and top scorer favourites

A new EFL season is upon us, with clubs throughout the football pyramid dreaming of promotion and hoping to avoid a brush with relegation.

Here's how the bookies see the new season turning out...

Championship preview

The Championship campaign kicks off on Friday night as Bournemouth host recently-relegated West Brom at the Vitality Stadium.

And the Baggies, one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, will be tested on their return to the second tier. Valerien Ismael’s side are 11/2 with Betfair to win the Championship title and make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Fulham, though, are the division favourites at 5/1, with much expected of new man in charge Marco Silva. They kick off their campaign with a home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

A lack of attacking firepower was an issue for the Cottagers last season, though the step down is likely to suit Aleksandar Mitrovic. The combative forward is joint 6/1 favourite with Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong to finish as the division’s top scorer.

Of the sides that have dropped down from the Premier League, Sheffield United perhaps have the most difficult task on their hands. The shrewd appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic means the Blades are certainly contenders. But they will need to recover from a disastrous season in the Premier League, and that is reflected in their odds of 6/1 to win the title.

Bournemouth, in action on Friday evening, are among the promotion hopefuls with odds of 10/3 to return to the Premier League. QPR and Barnsley - 9/2 and 5/1 for promotion respectively - are also outside contenders, with the latter having surpassed all expectations in reaching the playoffs last term.

At the wrong end of the table, Blackpool could find the step up to the Championship too much to handle, hence their odds of 9/4 to be relegated. It could be a long season, too, for Huddersfield, 3/1 to go down despite playing some eye-catching football under Carlos Corberan last season.

Championship odds

All 2021/22 Championship odds are supplied by Betfair and correct at the time of writing.

Championship winner odds

Fulham 5/1

West Brom 11/2

Sheffield United 6/1

Bournemouth 9/1

QPR 13/1

Championship promotion odds

Fulham 9/5

West Brom 21/10

Sheffield United 11/5

Bournemouth 10/3

QPR 9/2

Barnsley 5/1

Swansea 5/1

Cardiff 5/1

Middlesbrough 5/1

Nottingham Forest 5/1

Championship relegation odds

Blackpool 9/4

Peterborough 5/2

Huddersfield 3/1

Bristol City 7/2

Luton 7/2

League One preview

Over in League One, Sunderland are Betfair’s pick to finish top and end what has often felt like a torturous wait to return to the second tier. The Black Cats are joint 6/1 favourites with Ipswich to win the League One title, while Sheffield Wednesday are 15/2 despite their well-documented problems off the pitch.

The lack of a clear out-and-out favourite hints at a potentially open league, which will be a positive for the neutral and for those clubs viewed as outsiders for promotion.

The likes of Charlton and Portsmouth - both 10/3 to be promoted - will likely fit into that category, while a revitalised Wigan under the guidance of Leam Richardson can be backed at 7/2.

Amongst the newcomers to the division are Morecambe, whose unexpected promotion last season means they are inevitably the favourites to succumb to relegation. The Shrimps are as short as Evens to immediately return to League Two.

League One odds

All 2021/22 League One odds are supplied by Betfair and correct at the time of writing.

League One winner odds

Sunderland 6/1

Ipswich 6/1

Sheff Wed 15/2

Portsmouth 9/1

Charlton 10/1

Wigan 10/1

League One promotion odds

Ipswich 11/5

Sunderland 23/10

Sheff Wed 11/4

Charlton 10/3

Portsmouth 10/3

League One relegation odds

Morecambe EVS

Cambridge United 6/4

Cheltenham 15/8

AFC Wimbledon 15/8

Accrington 11/4

League Two preview

Morecambe could be replaced in the third tier by Salford City. Gary Neville and co continue to invest heavily in the Manchester-based club, and at 11/2 to win League Two they are some way out in front of their anticipated closest challengers, recently-relegated Bristol Rovers (9/1).

As ever in the fourth tier, the battle to avoid relegation will be intense and stressful for those involved.

Newcomers Sutton United, experiencing their first season in the EFL, are 7/2 to be relegated, just ahead of Scunthorpe and Barrow at 9/2.

League Two odds

All 2021/22 League Two odds are supplied by Betfair and correct at the time of writing.

League Two winner odds

Salford City 11/2

Bristol Rovers 9/1

Bradford 10/1

Mansfield 10/1

Forest Green 13/1

Exeter 13/1

Tranmere 13/1

Leyton Orient 13/1

League Two promotion odds

Salford City 6/4

Bristol Rovers 5/2

Bradford 11/4

Mansfield 11/4

Exeter 16/5

Forest Green 16/5

League Two relegation odds

Sutton Utd 7/2

Scunthorpe 9/2

Barrow 9/2

Hartlepool 5/1

Stevenage 5/1

Crawley Town 5/1

Odds correct at the time of writing. Visit Betfair for the latest EFL odds. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.