England vs Hungary prediction: Betting odds for the World Cup 2022 qualifier

Ready to test your England vs Hungary predictions?

After a predictably comfortable win over Andorra on Saturday, England face what should be a sterner test against Hungary on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side are four points clear at the top of Group I, so victory here would put the Three Lions on the verge of qualification for next year’s World Cup.

And they are clear 1/8 favourites with Betfair to come out on top at Wembley, with the visitors given little chance of a shock win at 22/1.

Having been rested for the trip to Andorra, Harry Kane is 7/5 to score first, while Phil Foden is also 7/5 to net anytime after his impressive display at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham is 12/5 to score first and build on his goal-scoring display against Andorra.

Hungary were also in action on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat against second-placed Albania. That left England’s next opposition five points off the play-off place and in need of a result at Wembley.

With that in mind, this could be a more open than expected game: over 4.5 goals is 9/2 with Betfair and both teams to score is 15/8.

Regardless of the result on Tuesday evening, England are still expected to cruise through the remainder of the qualification campaign. They are as short as 1/200 to top the group, with only a home game against Albania and a trip to San Marino to come after the Hungary match.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “England are likely to be pushed harder against Hungary than they were in Andorra, but their odds of 1/8 suggest another routine win should be on the cards.

“For those expecting an upset and a frustrating night for the hosts, Hungary can be backed at 45/1 to come out 1-0 winners.

“A repeat of their famous 6-3 win at Wembley in 1953 is 200/1, so another ‘Match of the Century’ seems highly unlikely.”

England vs Hungary predictions

England vs Hungary odds

Betfair odds - England vs Hungary

England 1/8

Draw 8/1

Hungary 22/1

Harry Kane to score first 7/5

Tammy Abraham to score first 12/5

England to win the World Cup 15/2

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

READ NEXT

FFT'S VIEW FIFA 22 review: This is the most realistic game yet – but with all the madness you'd expect from EA

GUIDE Best football gifts: Presents ideas for football fans

MONEY OFF Best Football Manager 2022 deal: Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code