Best Football Manager 2022 deal: Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code

Looking for the best Football Manager 2022 deal? The world's greatest football timesink is also upon us.

With an RRP of £39.99 in the UK, Football Manager 2022 represents a pretty high value: plenty of us put literally hundreds of hours into the series every year. On a pound-per-minute measure, that's really not bad going.

But, like a Marvel Disney+ series, what if... it was even cheaper?

Well, good news! With an exclusive code for FourFourTwo readers, you can land the latest game with over £12 off – a saving of more than 30 per cent.

The Football Manager 2022 release date is November 9, but this deal is open for pre-orders now, and runs until the game releases.

If you buy the game for PC through Fanatical, you can currently secure your digital copy with £10 off the full price – plus a special extra seven per cent off when you enter the code 'FOURFOURTWOFM22' at the checkout.

That brings the cost of Football Manager 2022 to just £27.74.

Site: Fanatical

Code: FOURFOURTWOFM22

Saving: Over 30% off (25% off plus extra 7% with code)

Game: Football Manager 2022

Start date: 17/09/2021 1:00 PM BST

Expiry date: 09/11/2021 12:00 AM BST

Countries not included: Russia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, North & South Korea, Syria, Taiwan and CIS countries

