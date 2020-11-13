Quiz! Can you name every nation at the 1998 World Cup?
Scotland have reached their first tournament since France 98 - but who else was there the last time the Tartan Army took on the world?
Five minutes on the clock, 32 teams to guess.
World Cup 98 was a big tournament of firsts. It was the first time that a certain team hosted it and the first time a certain won it. That's both the same team - in case you can't remember.
It was the first big tournament of David Beckham and Michael Owen - both scored iconic goals for their country and wrote themselves into English folklore. Though one for the wrong reasons, really.
It was the stage that a young no.9 announced himself on and almost missed the final. But it was also a team of lasts - the last time Scotland made a major tournament.
Until now. With the Scots having booked their place at the Euros next summer, how many teams can you remember from this spectacular tournament though?
