When is the England Euro 2024 squad announced?

With the tournament closing in, fans are beginning to wonder when the England Euro 2024 squad is announced

England Euro 2024 squad Players of England pose for a team photo prior to the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
It's not long until the England Euro 2024 squad is announced, with Gareth Southgate putting the finishing touches to his side ahead of the tournament.

For supporters with Euro 2024 fever, though, that announcement can't come soon enough. Nations like Germany have started to drip feed the players included in their preliminary squad, while Hungary announced their final 26 on May 14, adding five players on standby in case they're needed due to injury. 

Ryan Dabbs
