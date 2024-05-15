It's not long until the England Euro 2024 squad is announced, with Gareth Southgate putting the finishing touches to his side ahead of the tournament.

For supporters with Euro 2024 fever, though, that announcement can't come soon enough. Nations like Germany have started to drip feed the players included in their preliminary squad, while Hungary announced their final 26 on May 14, adding five players on standby in case they're needed due to injury.

So when is the England Euro 2024 squad announced? FourFourTwo details the exact timings you need to mark in your calendar ahead of a (potentially) glorious summer.

When is the England Euro 2024 squad announced?

The England squad is close to being confirmed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate will name his preliminary England Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

This allows the Three Lions manager to properly assess every player ahead of the tournament, while also providing some extra time to allow for Manchester United and Manchester City players competing in the FA Cup final on May 25, as well as Jude Bellingham in the Champions League final on June 1.

A preliminary squad ensures stars suffering with slight injuries can work their way back to full fitness ahead of the tournament, while also providing more opportunities for fringe members to impress the coaching staff.

All final Euro 2024 squads need to be submitted to UEFA by June 7, the day of England's final warm-up match against Iceland at Wembley Stadium. If an injury does occur during the game, or in training in the week afterwards, teams can still swap players up until the opening game of the tournament between Germany and Scotland on June 14. This requires a proper injury with medical evidence, however.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Southgate will have some difficult decisions to make (Image credit: Alamy)

But while Southgate is expected to name more than 26 players for his preliminary team, he has suggested existing injury issues could lead to a reduced squad size for the tournament. This comes after Southgate argued against UEFA's initial confirmation that Euro 2024 squads would be comprised of just 23 players - which earlier this month was increased to 26 following a vote.

"We've had 26 for the last two [tournaments]," Southgate told BBC Sport. "There are positives to that, in that in both of those tournaments we had players that weren't fit at the beginning, that we were then able to take a chance on.

"Probably three or four of the defenders that you'd expect to be in the final squad haven't appeared for a few weeks, or even a few months. So we have got some challenges in terms of availability at the moment.

"Maybe the additional squad will help us with that. We don't have to take 26, and there's no point in taking more players than we need. But it might allow us to take a chance on a couple of players that have got injuries at the moment."

More England Euro 2024 stories

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win Euro 2024, while Harry Kane is expected to compete for the Golden Boot, too.

Find out how to watch all the action at the tournament, making sure you don't miss a single second of the fixtures ahead of the final on July 14.

Also, check out England's home and away kits, as well as what every other nation will be wearing in Germany this summer.