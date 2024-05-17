Liverpool Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager

Arne Slot has confirmed to the Dutch media that he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp is preparing for his final game as the Reds boss on Sunday, when he will lead Liverpool out against Wolves at what is sure to be an emotionally-charged Anfield.

The German announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the club after nine years in charge, with the club working to appoint a successor since then.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso was the early favourite to land the post following his sensational season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who are three games away from completing a historic unbeaten treble-winning campaign.

The former Spain international opted to remain with Leverkusen however, which led to Feyenoord boss Slot become the leading contender.

Slot, who led his team to the Eredivisie title last year and won the KNVB Cup this term, has now confirmed that he will be Klopp's successor.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next season," he told a press conference ahead of Feyenoord's final game of the season at home to Excelsior.

Liverpool themselves are yet to make an official announcement as the club prepares for Klopp's final match in charge.

Slot had previously been linked with moves to Leeds United and Tottenham, but now finds himself with the task of following Liverpool's most successful manager of recent times.

Klopp's time in Liverpool saw the club end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England when they won the 2019/20 Premier League title, while he has also won the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups and the Club World Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Slot's announcement came on the same day that Klopp held his final Liverpool press conference, where he admitted that the past week has ''been the most intense of my life'.

