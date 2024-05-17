Liverpool Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager

Liverpool's new Dutchman has told the media he will be leaving Feyenoord to take the helm at Anfield

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot (Image credit: Alamy)

Arne Slot has confirmed to the Dutch media that he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. 

Klopp is preparing for his final game as the Reds boss on Sunday, when he will lead Liverpool out against Wolves at what is sure to be an emotionally-charged Anfield. 

