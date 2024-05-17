Manchester United given go-ahead for controversial first Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing: report

Manchester United have been put on alert as Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly keen on leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Dutch right-back has been a key part of Bayer Leverkusen’s historic campaign that has seen the German side go undefeated so far in all competitions on their way to winning the first Bundesliga title in their history.

With 14 goals and 12 assists this term, the 23-year-old has won praise for both his defensive and attacking contributions, which has in turn seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whereas Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has committed his future to the club and turned down the advances of teams including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, it would seem Frimpong is ready for a new challenge.

Although the Netherlands international is under contract until 2028, he reportedly has a release clause of £34 millon that is valid until the start of this summer’s European Championship and the player is increasingly keen on leaving the BayArena, according to German outlet Bild.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the former Manchester City man ahead of a summer which they will look to improve their defence – making it a potentially controversial deal with some City fans, who won't welcome the 23-year-old joining their biggest rivals.

Raphael Varane will leave at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Centre-back Raphael Varane has already confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract, while Jonny Evans’ deal is also up and the club appear to have paved the way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave.

Frimpong’s age and profile would appear to fit the kind of player the Red Devils are expected to target this summer, but they would likely face competition for his services.

Spanish champions Real Madrid have previously been linked with Frimpong, as have Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

