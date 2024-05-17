Manchester United given go-ahead for controversial first Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing: report
Manchester United want to strengthen their defence this summer
Manchester United have been put on alert as Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly keen on leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
The Dutch right-back has been a key part of Bayer Leverkusen’s historic campaign that has seen the German side go undefeated so far in all competitions on their way to winning the first Bundesliga title in their history.
With 14 goals and 12 assists this term, the 23-year-old has won praise for both his defensive and attacking contributions, which has in turn seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Whereas Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has committed his future to the club and turned down the advances of teams including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, it would seem Frimpong is ready for a new challenge.
Although the Netherlands international is under contract until 2028, he reportedly has a release clause of £34 millon that is valid until the start of this summer’s European Championship and the player is increasingly keen on leaving the BayArena, according to German outlet Bild.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the former Manchester City man ahead of a summer which they will look to improve their defence – making it a potentially controversial deal with some City fans, who won't welcome the 23-year-old joining their biggest rivals.
Centre-back Raphael Varane has already confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract, while Jonny Evans’ deal is also up and the club appear to have paved the way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Frimpong’s age and profile would appear to fit the kind of player the Red Devils are expected to target this summer, but they would likely face competition for his services.
Spanish champions Real Madrid have previously been linked with Frimpong, as have Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United managerial boost as U-turn talks end in failure: report
The FourFourTwo End-of-Season Awards: The winners and losers of the 2023/24 season
Juan Mata reveals Zlatan Ibrahomivic’s brilliant first words to the Manchester United dressing room
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.