Manchester United given go-ahead for controversial first Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing: report

By
published

Manchester United want to strengthen their defence this summer

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been put on alert as Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly keen on leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer. 

The Dutch right-back has been a key part of Bayer Leverkusen’s historic campaign that has seen the German side go undefeated so far in all competitions on their way to winning the first Bundesliga title in their history. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.