The PSG 2024/25 home kit has been released - and fans will love the traditional design

The PSG 2024/25 home kit has been released by Nike, and fans are going to love the traditional look of the new shirt.

Though Kylian Mbappe will be leaving the club at the end of the season, there's still plenty of reason for fans of the Parisian side to be excited for 2024/25 - and the new home shirt is certainly among them.

Harking back to kits from bygone years, there's a playful twist on the classic look of PSG...

The PSG 2024/25 home kit reverts to tradition, with a playful new element

PSG 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

After three seasons of experimenting with the design, PSG have listened to the fans and brought back the club's classic Hechter, which has been missing from the kit since the 2020/21 season.

A legendary symbol from PSG's history and identity, the thick red vertical stripe running down the centre of the shirt, which is bordered by thinner white stripes, was designed by fashion guru Daniel Hechter and inspired by the colours of Ajax and a Mustang car, first featuring on a shirt in 1973.

Kits have moved away from that in recent years, though, much to the disdain of the club's ultras. But now, fans claim a permanent return of the Hechter "is in the pipeline".

PSG 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Hechter returning, Nike has still managed to give the shirt a playful update. With a paintbrush effect added to the red and white, the new kit is more interesting than the traditional look while still maintaining the classic feel.

The club claims the brush pattern is inspired by the art that permeates across Paris. It is likely they'll wear the new shirt in their final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz on Sunday 19 May.

PSG 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

