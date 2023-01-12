Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?
We're looking for everyone who's made 48 or more in PL history
50 players to guess, 10 minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Gareth Bale has ever scored against for Wales?
Players used to be judged on goals… but that was long before "goals and assists" became a thing.
Some believe assists to be on par with a goal, while others say that the assist-maker is only as good as the player who'd just scored it. Either way, there are players who have made their names in recent seasons as those who put it on a plate for others.
There's now an official Premier League award for those who make assists. How times change.
We've tallied up the top 50 in Prem history – how many can you tell us?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.