Quiz! Can you name each of these Adidas Predator boots?

15 boots to guess – four name options for each.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every League Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

It all started with a footballer. Based on a prototype concept from the Australian former footballer Craig Johnston, Adidas used rubberised zones to give players contact with the ball when they kicked it.

Now, the Predators are arguably the best boots of all time, with countless iterations of the model over the years. They've transcended generations now, with the designs that kids are growing up with today just as iconic to those that their parents remember from the 2002 World Cup.

But as the German manufacturer releases a brand new edition, can you tell us which ones have come before?

15 boots coming up in this quiz, four options for the name – and one of those options we've completed made up. Tell us how you did on social and share with a mate.

