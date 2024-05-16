The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit has been released - with Adidas opting for a controversial design

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit is out, with the Gunners hoping this will be the strip that they finally manage to land the Premier League title in.

Plenty of Premier League sides are beginning to release their new kits ahead of the new season, with some taking a more refined approach while others have focussed on being big and bold. Arsenal? Well they sit somewhere in the middle – after it was revealed that they'd be ditching their badge for next season's shirts.

Of all the new Premier League 2024/25 kits, this could be one to divide a fanbase the most...

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit is going to divide opinion

After (probably) narrowly missing out in their Invincibles-inspired kit this term, Adidas have gone back further in time to the 1990s, when navy blue accents reigned supreme on Arsenal home shirts. While that could be a stretch for 2024/25, the new shirt does have prominent flashes of blue throughout, with a lot more white than usual featuring, too. It's what we expected from this leak.

The gold, meanwhile, has been stripped from the kit this time around - though the crest hasn't reverted back to normal. Instead, it is simply the cannon that features on the home shirt, and is the same used for the third shirt in 2023/24.

While this could be controversial, it is part of Adidas' attempts to innovate the kits of the clubs they manufacture.

“The minimalist design features a block red and white base,” Adi says. “The use of a unique structured fabric throughout, creates a textured feel and adds intrigue to the design when viewed up close.

“Binding the jersey is the use of navy-blue detailing on the adidas three-stripes and side panels, creating a seamless connection between shirt and shorts.”

The canon will adorn all three Arsenal tops this season (Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

The new kit will be worn on pitch for the first time by Arsenal Women when they take on Brighton in the final match of the WSL season on Saturday May 18.

The Adidas Arsenal 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

