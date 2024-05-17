Liverpool warned over 'astronomical' cost to sign in-form Premier League star

Arne Slot broke cover on Friday to confirm to the Dutch media that he will indeed be replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

With the German set to say an emotional farewell to Anfield on Sunday when he takes charge of the Reds for one last time against Wolves, a summer of change is just around the corner for Liverpool.

In addition to the imminent arrival of Slot, the Reds also have a new sporting director in Richard Hughes coming in and these changes are likely to be supplemented by new arrivals in the transfer window.

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed a fine season with Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

With doubts over the long-term future of several of Liverpool’s attacking players, including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, one player linked in recent days is Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Everton star has netted 12 goals and conjured up 10 assists for the Magpies this season to land their Player of the Year honours and also won his first England cap in March as he looks to gatecrash Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

That form has put him on Liverpool’s radar, with the club no doubt hoping that Newcastle’s reported need to make at least one major sale this summer in order to ease profit and sustainability commitments could open the door to a potential move.

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein appears to have poured cold water on these hopes, as he claims that the fee needed to land the 23-year-old would be ‘astronomical’.

He writes: “Liverpool (like Manchester City and many other clubs) really like Gordon. But they are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go and, even if that stance was changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical.

“I’m certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer.”

