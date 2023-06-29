Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have scored at an international tournament since 1992?

You have 12 minutes to guess 125 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess if these 30 wonderkids are real or made up?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

When Richarlison scored his ridiculous bicycle kick at the World Cup, he gained an extra 4,000,000 followers on Instagram.

That's what scoring on the big stage can do for you. When you're British, however, it's much more likely that you'll just filter through to the subconscious of popular culture. Perhaps Stomzy will reference you in one of his songs. Maybe you'll get a namecheck on Eastenders.

Just ask Sir Geoff Hurst. He immortalised himself with a hat-trick on the biggest stage of all. We all know his name – we don't all know every single one of the 10 men who played alongside him that day.

So in theory, you should know at least most of these chaps…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues?

Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?