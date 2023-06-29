Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have scored at an international tournament since 1992?
In the last 30 years, plenty have left their mark on international football
You have 12 minutes to guess 125 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
When Richarlison scored his ridiculous bicycle kick at the World Cup, he gained an extra 4,000,000 followers on Instagram.
That's what scoring on the big stage can do for you. When you're British, however, it's much more likely that you'll just filter through to the subconscious of popular culture. Perhaps Stomzy will reference you in one of his songs. Maybe you'll get a namecheck on Eastenders.
Just ask Sir Geoff Hurst. He immortalised himself with a hat-trick on the biggest stage of all. We all know his name – we don't all know every single one of the 10 men who played alongside him that day.
So in theory, you should know at least most of these chaps…
