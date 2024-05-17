Manchester United negotiating huge triple transfer deal to kick off window: report

Manchester United could look to begin what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window with a bang.

The Red Devils look set to undergo a rebuilding phase this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team get their teeth into an Old Trafford transfer window for the first time.

The club are said to be willing to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team squad as they look to raise funds for new recruits and three names have been linked across European media.

Michael Olise in action for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, Fabrizio Romano claims that talks are underway between Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise’s agent over a switch to Old Trafford.

The France U21 international has been in a rich vein of form since Oliver Glasner arrived at Selhurst Park, but a reported £60million release clause has alerted the Red Devils, with the player himself said to be keen on a move.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport report that France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is another player on the Red Devils’ wanted list, with the club in talks with the 29-year-old’s agent over a move.

Raboit’s deal with Juventus expires this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer, with Bayern Munich also interested in his services.

The report adds that Manchester United are also looking at AC Milan starlet Francesco Camarda, who earlier this season became the youngest-ever player to play in Serie A, when he came on aged 15 years and 260 days against Fiorentina.

The forward is now 16, but post-Brexit rules mean that he would not be able to sign for an English club until he is 18. While that gives Milan time to time the teenager down to a new deal, the Red Devils are said to be keen on teeing up a summer 2026 transfer.

