The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit is out, and a unique feature will anger rival fans

The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit is out, with Puma taking a bold choice for the new design.

Following Pep Guardiola's side winning the treble last season, and them challenging for the double this term, Puma has atttempted to assert the club's dominance on England - and most notably, the city of Manchester - with a pointed message included within the design.

This will certainly anger rival fans, too, which could ensure this goes down in history for Manchester City supporters.

The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit has a truly unqiue feature that could anger rival fans

Puma Manchester City 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Puma)

Manchester United fans, look away now. For your rivals, Manchester City, have claimed the 0161 area code for themselves with the latest new kit for the 2024/25 season.

With those four numbers synonymous with Manchester and what it means to be a Mancunian, including them on the collar and sleeve cuffs is a clear attempt to suggest that the city is sky blue and not red, like their local rivals would vehemently argue.

Those four numbers see a wavy pattern flowing through them in order to make the design slightly less brash, though the message is clear and succinct. In doing so, the new Manchester City kit appeals to local fans, in an attempt to suggest they're the club of the people despite their recent success.

Manchester City 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Puma)

“Every year our kits provide us with an opportunity to connect with our fans in Manchester, the UK and globally, as shirts and wider kit collections, are an increasingly popular token of fandom," Serena Gosling, Manchester City's director of integrated fan experience and retail & licensing, said.

"By incorporating '0161' in this year's Home kit - something that resonates so strongly with the city of Manchester - we're able to connect fans around the world with the club and our city in a different way.”

Navy blue socks will also return to the home kit, in a similar look to what they wore during the 2018/19 season. It will be worn for the first time against West Ham United on Sunday, as they look to land an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row.

Manchester City 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Puma)

