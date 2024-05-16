The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit is out, and a unique feature will anger rival fans

By
published

The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit is out, with the club attempting to assert their dominance through the design

Puma Manchester City 2024/25 home kit released
(Image credit: Puma)
Jump To:

The Manchester City 2024/25 home kit is out, with Puma taking a bold choice for the new design.

Following Pep Guardiola's side winning the treble last season, and them challenging for the double this term, Puma has atttempted to assert the club's dominance on England - and most notably, the city of Manchester - with a pointed message included within the design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 