Italy v North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-offs from anywhere in the world

Italy v North Macedonia live stream, Thursday 24 March, 7.45pm GMT

Italy will move a step closer to Qatar if they beat North Macedonia in their World Cup qualification play-off semi-final on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini’s men are the reigning European champions after their victory over England at Wembley last summer. Italy were deserved winners of the delayed tournament, with wins against Turkey, Switzerland, Wales, Austria, Belgium and Spain along the way.

They played attacking and cohesive football, dominating possession and pressing high up the pitch. Italy looked like a club side, which is testament to the coaching job Mancini has done since being handed the reins after the country’s failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup.

However, the Azzurri suffered something of a post-European Championship hangover. Having won each of their three World Cup qualifiers prior to the tournament, Italy proceeded to drop eight points after it. Draws with Bulgaria, Switzerland (twice) and Northern Ireland proved costly, allowing the Swiss to top Group C and sending Italy to the play-offs.

This semi-final against North Macedonia should be negotiated with a minimum of fuss, particularly as the tie will take place in Palermo, but a potential final against Portugal leaves Italy with plenty of work to do.

Fresh from participating in their first ever major tournament at Euro 2020, North Macedonia secured a second-place finish in Group J in November. Germany were always going to win that section, but North Macedonia did well to finish ahead of Iceland, Armenia and Romania to advance to the play-offs.

Italy could be without several key defenders for Thursday’s game, including Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Manuel Locatelli is a doubt after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, while Federico Chiesa is out for the season.

Goran Pandev, who plies his trade with Parma in Serie B, hung up his boots at international level after Euro 2020.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday, 24 March, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Arena. See below for international broadcast options.

