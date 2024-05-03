Is Fabian Schar injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United still hold realistic hopes of a top-six finish in the Premier League.

The Magpies have won three of their last four top-flight outings and travel to strugglers Burnley this weekend hoping to continue their recent run.

Manchester United, Chelsea and even West Ham United could stake their own claims but it is Newcastle who have been buoyed as of late.

WATCH | Why Newcastle's Lewis Miley Is Such A Special Player

Will Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar be fit enough to play against Burnley on Saturday?

Eddie Howe has struggled with injuries all season and as we approach the final few weeks, his problems show no signs of slowing.

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference yesterday, the 46-year-old Newcastle boss provided updates on several players, including defender Fabian Schar.

"In the centre-back position we're lighter than we'd like to be with Jamaal [Lascelles], Sven [Botman] and now Fabian [Schar] missing but Emil came on and played really, really well last week," began Howe.

"Emil has played well in that central position well for us this year. I have no doubts over his qualities."

Elsewhere, the Magpies are also without full-back Kieran Trippier, who has been missing for just over a month but was recently spotted travelling to the Middle East to step up his recovery.

With late hopes of making England's Euro 2024 squad this summer, Howe added how the former Burnley man could be involved sooner rather than later.

"Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week," Howe added.



"He’s been away training by himself with our physiotherapist. We anticipate he’ll be back next week to train, hopefully.



"He could be involved before the end of the season."

