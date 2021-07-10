Italy vs England line-ups: Our writers pick who should start for the Three Lions in Euro 2020 final clash

Italy vs England sees the Three Lions take on a European heavyweight for the Euro 2020 title at Wembley on Sunday evening.

The Azzurri have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, and have the experience and quality to finish the job against Gareth Southgate's team. Roberto Mancini has his side well-drilled and full of confidence. They have conceded just four goals in their last 15 fixtures and their defence looks as mean as any of the great Italy backlines of days gone by.

Italy have utilised a 4-3-3 formation throughout Euro 2020 and will likely stick with a similar similar to the one that defeated Belgium and Spain to get to this stage. Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has switched between a 3-4-3 and a 4-3-3, with the former set-up adopted for the 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16. Will he use it again?

Our writers offer their ideas ahead of this momentous clash.

Ed McCambridge (@edmccambridge)

As the tournament has progressed, we've got a better idea of Southgate's best team and this is it. Saka, who would not have been in many fans' best XIs before June, looked dangerous again against Denmark and he should start again on Sunday. Crucially, the Arsenal utility man has the defensive diligence and work rate to frustrate the Azzurri's attackers.

The midfield three looks settled, while the backline has never looked this good in my lifetime. I think the game could be won and lost on the substitutions, though. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho should be unleashed if we're chasing the game, while Henderson and Tripper are excellent options should we need to protect a lead.

Italy are street-wise, calm in possession and excellent at the back, but they play with a high line and they're not the quickest. The John Barnes blueprint might work...

Mark White (@markwhlte)

How can you pick any other team, really?

I'd be tempted to go for a three-man backline to offer more cover against the Italians but really, this is the team that has shone all tournament - and it's certainly good enough to win.

That one position that isn't locked down completely - right-wing - is the one in which we can really exploit Italy. Emerson is no Spinazzola and the space behind the Azzurri's marauding full-back can be taken advantage of. Saka deserves it based on recent performances but Phillips is going to be key, getting behind Verratti and Jorginho and exploiting that right-hand channel.

Is it coming home? Who knows. Italy haven't faced raw speed and depth like England's just yet. Mancini's men are far more experienced but some days in football, the sun spangles and the stars align. We still believe.

Conor Pope (@Conorpope)

It's nice to get a bit of variation, but really, it's hard to see past this starting XI.

All of those who have the best arguments for claiming a starting spot – Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, maybe Jordan Henderson – all have ideal roles as substitutes.

Foden and Grealish can strike fear into creaking Italian defenders late into the game, with the latter stretching play. Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, will be needed whatever the score to keep heads calm late on. Whenever the final whistle is – be it at 90 minutes or 120 – you'd want him on the pitch.

The 50-plus passes England put together late into extra-time against Denmark as possession-based timewasting could not have been done without Henderson and Foden on the pitch. It showed a calm and confidence in the team that sums up those two players.

